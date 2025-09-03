All-Source Intelligence
Google’s $45 million contract to spread Netanyahu's propaganda
Google is in the middle of a six-month, $45 million propaganda contract with Netanyahu’s office and was described as a “key entity” supporting Israel's…
Sep 3
Jack Poulson
and
Lee Fang
49
1
Exclusive: ICE reactivated its $2 million contract with Israeli spyware firm Paragon, following its acquisition by U.S. capital
The cyber division of ICE's Homeland Security Investigations on Saturday quietly lifted a stop-work order put into place by the Biden administration in…
Sep 1
Jack Poulson
64
August 2025
Info warfare contractor escalated to publishing its encrypted group chats
British former SCL exec published his group chats with CEO of American info warfare contractor MSI as part of ongoing legal battle over the profits from…
Aug 30
Jack Poulson
26
2
Foreign weapons acquirer purchases gig-work polling firm and its covert information warfare subsidiary
The Alexandria-based Culmen International announced its acquisition of the San Francisco-based gig-work firm Premise Data and its covert Texas-based…
Aug 25
Jack Poulson
38
1
A leak within a leak: extradition requests with Israel as of May 2022
A previously unreported spreadsheet of 2,152 international legal requests with the State of Israel was hidden within last year's "Anonymous for Justice…
Aug 19
Jack Poulson
and
Harrison Berger
72
When counterculture and empire merge
DEF CON has alienated many hackers by officially aligning its geopolitics with those of the U.S. military and announcing partnerships with the…
Aug 11
Jack Poulson
66
What happens when a cutout is cut out
Three lawsuits reveal a San Francisco-based intelligence contractor's secret acquisition of the American face of a UAE-based offshoot of Cambridge…
Aug 2
Jack Poulson
38
July 2025
The dirty tricks of reputation management: from PI firms to sabotaging Google Search
How exposing the arrest of a Bay Area surveillance CEO led to an ex-cop attempting to unmask this publication's sources and the end of a secret…
Jul 30
Jack Poulson
56
1
Evangelical Gaza aid partner endorsed Hitler, referred to Muslims as rapists and Palestine as a 'shit hole'
Matthew Murphy, a former Green Beret and US president of Sentinel Foundation, has recently praised Hitler on Instagram and claimed to be conducting…
Jul 28
Jack Poulson
66
3
Public records suggest name and luxury residence of CIA's Manila chief of station
A September U.S. Embassy Manila contract houses "RA Officer" Peter Enzminger in Raffles Makati hotel; CIA's Amman station chief in 2006 was Peter…
Jul 23
Jack Poulson
31
'The Mission': Revelatory on CIA leadership, less so for privatization and technology
The undercover CIA officer Tomas Rakusan's leadership of covert operations against Russia following the 2016 U.S. presidential election is the major…
Jul 21
Jack Poulson
36
'Maya' from 'Zero Dark Thirty' consulted with investor behind militarized Gaza aid organization within days of retiring
Michael Anne Casey, a controversial former CIA official who also led the agency's technology espionage, agreed to give a confidential talk to McNally…
Jul 17
Jack Poulson
61
