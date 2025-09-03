All-Source Intelligence

August 2025

Info warfare contractor escalated to publishing its encrypted group chats
British former SCL exec published his group chats with CEO of American info warfare contractor MSI as part of ongoing legal battle over the profits from…
  
Jack Poulson
2
Foreign weapons acquirer purchases gig-work polling firm and its covert information warfare subsidiary
The Alexandria-based Culmen International announced its acquisition of the San Francisco-based gig-work firm Premise Data and its covert Texas-based…
  
Jack Poulson
1
A leak within a leak: extradition requests with Israel as of May 2022
A previously unreported spreadsheet of 2,152 international legal requests with the State of Israel was hidden within last year's "Anonymous for Justice…
  
Jack Poulson
 and 
Harrison Berger
When counterculture and empire merge
DEF CON has alienated many hackers by officially aligning its geopolitics with those of the U.S. military and announcing partnerships with the…
  
Jack Poulson
What happens when a cutout is cut out
Three lawsuits reveal a San Francisco-based intelligence contractor's secret acquisition of the American face of a UAE-based offshoot of Cambridge…
  
Jack Poulson

July 2025

The dirty tricks of reputation management: from PI firms to sabotaging Google Search
How exposing the arrest of a Bay Area surveillance CEO led to an ex-cop attempting to unmask this publication's sources and the end of a secret…
  
Jack Poulson
1
Evangelical Gaza aid partner endorsed Hitler, referred to Muslims as rapists and Palestine as a 'shit hole'
Matthew Murphy, a former Green Beret and US president of Sentinel Foundation, has recently praised Hitler on Instagram and claimed to be conducting…
  
Jack Poulson
3
Public records suggest name and luxury residence of CIA's Manila chief of station
A September U.S. Embassy Manila contract houses "RA Officer" Peter Enzminger in Raffles Makati hotel; CIA's Amman station chief in 2006 was Peter…
  
Jack Poulson
'The Mission': Revelatory on CIA leadership, less so for privatization and technology
The undercover CIA officer Tomas Rakusan's leadership of covert operations against Russia following the 2016 U.S. presidential election is the major…
  
Jack Poulson
'Maya' from 'Zero Dark Thirty' consulted with investor behind militarized Gaza aid organization within days of retiring
Michael Anne Casey, a controversial former CIA official who also led the agency's technology espionage, agreed to give a confidential talk to McNally…
  
Jack Poulson
