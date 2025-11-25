Former DEA chief of operations Raymond P. Donovan speaking with the financial warfare expert and former Illicit Activities Initiative (IAI), Project Cassandra, and Operation Tidal Wave II strategist David L. Asher at the Hudson Institute on July 12, 2024.

Though officially announced more than a week earlier, the U.S. government’s designation of a group of high-level Venezuelan government officials as a Foreign Terrorist Organization — through the label ‘Cartel of the Suns’ — became effective on Monday. The announcement upgraded the U.S. sanctions of Venezuela’s leadership, including President Nicolás Maduro, from its July labeling as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The move is the financial complement to the simultaneous parking of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in the Caribbean Sea.

“Based in Venezuela, the Cartel de los Soles is headed by Nicolás Maduro and other high-ranking individuals of the illegitimate Maduro regime who have corrupted Venezuela’s military, intelligence, legislature, and judiciary,” read the November 16 FTO statement attributed to U.S. secretary of state Marco Rubio. “Neither Maduro nor his cronies represent Venezuela’s legitimate government," continued the press release.

The Trump administration’s claim that Maduro’s government has been directly controlling the Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua have largely been discredited by his own National Intelligence Council. The council’s partially declassified April 7 examination of the subject was sufficiently skeptical that director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard fired two senior intelligence officials after its publication.

The Trump administration earlier this month also labeled three anti-fascist organizations with the lesser SDGT category, including Germany’s Antifa Ost. The administration’s September sanctions on Palestinian human rights organizations such as al-Haq were instead through Section 1(a)(ii)(A) of the U.S. Government’s broader February 2025 executive order sanctioning the International Criminal Court.

The central planks of the U.S. Government’s strategic legal assault on the Venezuelan government have come from the guilty pleas in U.S. courts from Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios, a former Venezuelan military counterintelligence chief, and Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones, a former major general in the Venezuelan military. In both cases the guilty pleas centered around cooperation with the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which formally disarmed on June 27, 2017 and later renamed to the Commons.

The U.S. claims to the existence of a cohesive narco-terrorist cartel encompassing Alcalá, Carvajal, and Maduro is complicated by both Alcalá and Carvajal having vocally opposed the Maduro administration and supported the circa-2019 U.S.-backed opposition government of Juan Guaidó, who had claimed legitimacy through the National Assembly of Venezuela. Alcalá went as far as serving as the paramilitary leader of a coup effort against Maduro in cooperation with the Guaidó team.

(Iván Antonio Simonovis, who was security and intelligence commissioner to the Guaidó team during its support for the coup attempt and described by Alcalá as “very familiar with” the operation, has since become a security advisor to Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado, who has openly pressed the Trump administration to overthrow Maduro. Simonovis is also, alongside the Blackwater mercenary group founder Erik Prince, a flagship supporter of the controversial anti-Maduro organization Ya Casi Venezuela, which was reported to have been in contact with the paramilitary opposition group which took credit for Gideon, CARIVE.)

Critics of the ‘Cartel of the Suns’ label are also quick to point out that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was confirmed to have funded and partnered with the Venezuelan National Guard’s General Ramón Guillén Dávila in the shipment of several tons of cocaine onto U.S. streets in the years leading up to 1990. The socialist leadership of Hugo Chávez would only arrive nearly a decade later, in 1999, and the CIA’s proclaimed focus for the drug shipments was to infiltrate the FARC. The CBS investigative program 60 Minutes earned a Peabody Award for its coverage of the scandal, and the investigative outlets RunRun.es and InSight Crime have attributed the origin of the ‘Cartel of the Suns' label to the 1993 investigation for drug trafficking of Gen. Guillen and his successor, Orlando Hernández Villegas, with the originally singular name ‘Cartel of the Sun’ referring to the sun patch on their military uniforms.

Mr. Alcalá publicly surrendered to the U.S. Government regarding his own drug trafficking charges more than 25 years after the CIA-affiliated origins of the ‘Cartel of the Sun’ label, in March 2020, in the final stages of his paramilitary leadership of a botched “Operation Gideon” coup attempt against the Maduro government on May 3, 2020, which was labeled the ‘Bay of Piglets.’ The U.S. Justice Department had on March 26, 2020 publicly announced $10 million bounties on Alcalá and Carvajal in relation their alleged partnership with the FARC “to use cocaine as a weapon to ‘flood’ the United States,” applying the label of “narco-terrorism.” Alcalá quickly responded by providing a same-day tell-all video interview to the Argentine online news outlet Infobae regarding his and the Guaidó team’s role in Operation Gideon before turning himself in.

Both Mr. Alcalá and the Infobae journalist behind the exclusive, Sebastiana Barráez, were central figures in last year’s film on Operation Gideon, “Men of War,” which counted The Big Short’s Adam McKay as its executive producer. The film’s co-director, Jennifer Gatien, became a central character in the ongoing U.S. arms smuggling charges against the former Green Beret who was led Operation Gideon, Jordan Goudreau, withdrawing her Manhattan apartment as his bond collateral shortly before he became a fugitive on October 31. (Gatien had purchased the apartment from actor Anthony Rapp for $2.05 million in late 2021, and Mr. Goudreau was arrested by U.S. Marshals while exiting it on the morning of July 30, 2024.)

“Did you know in 2006, around the time you were a general, that FARC members engaged in drug trafficking and kidnappings to support its goals?” asked the Southern District of New York Court of the 61-year-old Cliver Alcalá on June 29, 2023. “Yes, sir,” he replied. “Did you, as general, prevent member of FARC and associates from being arrested by Venezuela law enforcement officials?” the court subsequently asked. “Yes, sir,” Alcalá replied.

Cliver Alcala's guilty pleas on June 29, 2023 in the Southern District of New York 88.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Carvajal’s guilty pleas at the age of 65 in the Southern District of New York took place nearly two years later, on June 25, 2025, one month prior to the U.S. Treasury’s labeling of the Cartel of the Suns as an SDGT. Despite Carvajal’s lawyer objecting to a question from the court regarding whether he was “one of the leaders of management that manages the cartel known as Cartel de Los Soles organization in Venezuela,” Carvajal had moments earlier admitted to distributing at least 5 kilograms of cocaine in collaboration with the FARC. “I admit that I conspired with others to possess with the intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine knowingly and with the intention to provide something of value to the group known as FARC, and I knew that the FARC was involved in terrorist activities,” stated Carvajal.

Hugo Carvajal's guilty pleas on June 25, 2025 in the Southern District of New York 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Another central plank of the U.S. argument for the dubious ‘Cartel of the Suns’ label originates from the sentencing in December 2017 of the nephews of Maduro’s wife, Efrain Campo Flores and Franqui Flores de Freitas, for conspiring to import 800 kilograms of cocaine in the U.S. The fairness of assigning culpability to the criminal misdeeds of in-laws is debatable, as it is generally considered a smear to note that the central actor behind the current U.S. regime-change efforts in Venezuela, U.S. secretary of state Marco Rubio, is the brother-in-law of the convicted drug trafficker Orlando Cicilia, going as far as using his official Florida House of Representatives letterhead to support Cicilia’s application for a real-estate license in July 2002.

But a far richer contextualization of the ‘Cartel of the Suns’ label is revealed by the history of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)’s international wiretapping arm, the Special Operational Operations Division (SOD), and specifically its Bilateral Investigations Unit (BIU). The U.S. acting attorney for the Southern District of New York, Joon H. Kim, singled the unit out in the official press release for the sentencing of Maduro’s nephews, praising “the outstanding investigative work of the DEA’s Special Operations Division, Bilateral Investigations Unit.”

“Today we announce criminal charges against Nicolas Maduro for running, together with his top lieutenants, a narco-terrorism partnership with the FARC for the past twenty years,” announced U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman on March 26, 2020. “This indictment is the culmination of over a decade of work by our Office and the DEA’s Special Operations Division,” continued the announcement.

Derek S. Maltz, who led the DEA’s Special Operations Division for nearly a ten-year period, including for much of Project Cassandra, returned for the first several months of Trump’s current term as acting DEA administrator. Maltz’s current and intermediary role was tellingly as a senior vice president of the DEA’s close partner, the Nebraska-based wiretapping company PenLink.

The DEA and Mossad’s collaboration on ‘Project Cassandra’

As a result of the enormous success of the online streaming platform Netflix’s Narcos television series on the joint U.S.-Colombian takedown of the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, former DEA senior leader Stephen E. Murphy and his once-partner Javier F. Peña became celebrities in their own rights, as well as the proprietors of DEA Narcos LLC.

Nearly eight years after Colombian special forces shot Escobar in the head on December 2, 1993, Murphy became a staff coordinator and unit chief within the DEA’s controversial Special Operations Division for two years, then spending nearly the next three as SOD’s Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge. After four years of operational work in Atlanta, Murphy returned to lead SOD’s classified Office of Special Intelligence — widely known as the “5th Floor” — circa December 2009 through September 2010.

The 5th Floor has been most widely criticized for its telephone surveillance programs — particularly its cross-border USTO and AT&T-based domestic Hemisphere/Data Analytical Services programs — serving as inspirations for the National Security Agency’s controversial post-9/11 equivalents. The SOD and its 5th Floor were also scrutinized as a result of reporting from Reuters in 2013 which laid out their widespread dissemination of wiretapped information to law enforcement agencies, alongside the recommendation of using ‘parallel construction’ to hide the source.

Reporting from The Intercept the next year, based on the classified archive provided by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, revealed that the SOD’s bilateral wiretapping arrangements with foreign governments were serving as cover for large-scale NSA wiretapping operations, including full-take audio surveillance in the Bahamas and Afghanistan through a program known as MYSTIC. (The Intercept withheld Afghanistan as the name of the second country, but WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange published it four days later.)

Freedom of information requests from then-Motherboard journalist Joseph Cox in 2017 revealed that the 5th Floor had by January 2015 met with what was then the U.S. arm of the controversial, then-Israeli cellphone spyware manufacturer NSO Group, with subsequent information requests revealing that the DEA balked at NSO’s price. Reporting from the New York Times in 2022 expanded upon Motherboard’s coverage, noting that the DEA was combating drug trafficking through usage of the Graphite spyware product of what was then another Israeli competitor to NSO, Paragon Solutions.

Paragon Solutions in January 2024 appointed a former CIA assistant director for Korea, John Finbarr Fleming, as executive director of its U.S. arm and, following its acquisition by the Boca Raton-based private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, was merged into the Chantilly-based offensive cyber intelligence firm REDLATTICE in late 2024. The U.S. acquisition of Paragon’s spyware arguably led to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in late August lifting its stop-work order on a $2 million contract to leverage Graphite.

NSO was likewise acquired this year by an investor group led by the former producer of the 1995 Adam Sandler comedy Billy Madison, Robert Simonds, which appointed former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman as the now-American spyware firm’s chair.

It was during the beginning of this two-year wave of American consolidation of previously blacklisted Israeli spyware products that the former 5th Floor head and Narcos inspiration Steve Murphy hosted former DEA SOD BIU member Robert F. Zachariasiewicz (pronounced zuh-harry-uh-shev-itz, or just, “Zach”) on his podcast, Game of Crimes, to discuss the secret history of his work with Israel’s foreign intelligence service, the Mossad, on a roughly eight-year campaign known as Project Cassandra. Members of the effort, including Zachariasiewicz, have made no secret of their view that the Obama administration shut down Cassandra’s lawfare against Hezbollah to as part of their 2015 denuclearization deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The roughly eight-year Cassandra effort, which was engineered to delegitimize the Lebanese political party Hezbollah through exposing the international drug-trafficking activities of its leaders, has been covered in depth from sources ranging from a nearly 15,000-word POLITICO article on “The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook” and in a chapter of the Mossad-partnered lawfare organization Shurat HaDin’s 2018 book, Harpoon. Mr. Zachariasiewicz referenced both during his February 2024 interview with Mr. Murphy, further naming as a central contributor Udi Levy, a former member of the Mossad financial warfare unit which the Shurat HaDin book was named after.

After the Game of Crimes co-host noted that “there’s no mention of the word Israel” in a U.S. press release on Project Cassandra, Zachariasiewicz replied after a pause, “that’s interesting,” before providing an argument that DEA was one of the few U.S. Government agencies to collaborate closely with the Mossad:

“What I was mentioning before, a good friend, Udi Levy, who’s a proud Israeli war horse, and one of the primary characters in the book we were discussing before, it’s called Harpoon, which was the Israeli operation targeting terror funding. They kind of do the opposite and they gave some very nice praise to Cassandra and to the support of the U.S. […] The relationship was a little more informal with Israel and it’s because they didn’t get too far with a lot of other agencies and they hit it off pretty well with DEA and really bought into what we were doing and with guys like Udi, they decided the way to cripple these networks was to take away their funding.”

One of the several DEA operations which led to the formation of the overarching Project Cassandra was Operation Perseus, which included targeted surveillance in relation to the ‘Cartel of the Suns’ and the international flights of Venezuela’s state-owned airline, Conviasa. Another, Operation Titan, was a joint investigation with the Colombian government regarding potential ties between Hezbollah and Colombian drug traffickers.

David L. Asher, an Oxford Ph.D. referred to by former DEA SOD member Jack Kelly as “the President’s man” as a result of his work in the George W. Bush administration, was brought in to help lead Project Cassandra in his spare time while working as a partner of the troubled, Manhattan-based Medley Management hedge fund of the Brook B. and Seth B. Taube twins. A website cache from 2003 shows that the brothers had ironically previously helped lead the Manhattan-based investment firm Columbus Nova Partners alongside Andrew Intrater, whose familial and business relationships with the Russian billionaire Viktor F. Vekselberg later caused the company to be impacted by sanctions.

(Columbus Nova was in 2015 a central investor in The Fifth Dimension, a Mossad-affiliated data analytics company which partnered with former CIA director David Petraeus with the central strategy of outcompeting the U.S.-based Palantir Technologies. Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak further stated in a leaked June 2014 email that one of the two namesakes of Asher’s subsequent employer, the British billionaire Alan Howard of the European hedge fund Brevan Howard, “works with a former head of Mossad (Dagan) who is quiet [sic] sick (Cancer).”)

Asher recounted in the 2023 film HEZBOLLAH INC, which also featured Zachariasiewicz, that he stumbled into the possibility of Hezbollah using Colombian drug money to finance their operations while investigating the origins of the usage of Explosively Formed Penetrators (EFPs) against American forces in Iraq.

“I wanted to go after Imad Mughniyeh,” stated Asher in the final minutes of the first episode of the HEZBOLLAH INC documentary, in reference to the Hezbollah paramilitary leader whom the CIA and Mossad subsequently jointly assassinated in Damascus on February 12, 2008.

“For [Hezbollah] to turn to narcotics trafficking was the greatest gift we could be given. Suddenly we had a way of using lawfare, not warfare, as a way to attack a terrorist organization’s finances,” continued Asher. “And when I briefed it up the chain at U.S. Central Command to General [John R.] Allen, and through him to General Petraeus, they were like ‘Hot shit! That’s a great idea.’”

A timeline, as of April 2015, of when various U.S. Government agencies began collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s arm for leveraging wiretaps and spies, known as the Special Operations Division (SOD). The image was shown onscreen during an April 22, 2015 panel on the SOD hosted by the DEA in the aftermath of widespread reporting on at least ten DEA agents partying with sex workers hired by cartel members.

Beyond the high-level similarity between Project Cassandra and the current U.S. campaign to delegitimize the Maduro government in Venezuela, one of Cassandra’s components, Operation Perseus, was centered around the Venezuelan state-owned airline Conviasa’s potential connections to the governments of Iran and Syria. Cassandra was also claimed to have been at least a partial offshoot of circa-2007 U.S. Central Command surveillance of Hezbollah member phone calls with Colombian drug traffickers.

Roughly 46 minutes into the second episode of his two-part interview with Murphy’s Game of Crimes, Zachariasiewicz explained in detail how the criminalization of the FARC had served as an example for subsequent DEA delegitimization efforts against U.S. foreign policy targets, including Hezbollah — and presumably the Venezuelan government — during Project Cassandra. “When the entire organization [FARC] was indicted, it essentially criminalized them,” Zachariasiewicz stated, adding that “When you criminalize them, and when you say they’re nothing more than dirty drug traffickers, they lose a lot of credence, they lose a lot of following […] and that’s 100% what happened to the FARC.”

“[Hezbollah’s] track record is clear, they still need to pay for Beirut and the Marine Corps barracks and all of those lives lost,” the former DEA SOD member continued. “We need to completely criminalize them and take away any sense of legitimacy that anyone might try to grant them. That’s what I think the goal was [of Project Cassandra].”

The broader arc of politicized U.S. financial and legal warfare

David Asher has become somewhat synonymous with the modern history of U.S. financial warfare, almost to the point of becoming a professorial Forest Gump-like character for what is euphemistically referred to as ‘counter threat finance’. Beyond the far-reaching Project Cassandra effort itself, Asher has been a central figure behind widely reported actions such as the lethal Delta Force raid on Islamic State financier ‘Abu Sayyaf’, the Australian Special Air Service raiding the North Korean Pong Su vessel, and the subsequent seizure of what Asher described in a National Geographic documentary as a 40-foot container of North Korean methamphetamine in the South Korean port of Busan and “two 500-kilogram shipments of heroine worth over a billion dollars.”

“My team at DEA went after [Chapo Guzman] twice, the second time it worked better than the first time,” Asher told the the Hudson Institute in September 2021.

As part of a broader discussion on the modern history of U.S. financial warfare, Asher further suggested that his vigilance while working in the beginning of the George W. Bush administration under deputy secretary of state Richard Armitage — and specially directly under Armitage’s close friend and assistant secretary of state for East Asia James A. Kelly —might have prevented al Qaeda’s execution of the so-called ‘Bojinka’ sabotage plot against U.S. embassies in East Asia during 9/11.

Asher also boasted of his early investigation into the usage of machine intelligence to automate the Pentagon’s analysis of a flood of Swift wire transfer intercepts, after complementing the CIA and Treasury on their post-9/11 financial intelligence program. “It’s great if you can get 800 million Swift messages a month, but it would be a lot better if you could read ‘em,” he laughed.

Asher is also widely credited with helping to architect the U.S. Treasury’s first application of Section 311 of the PATRIOT Act — against the Macau-based Banco Delta Asia bank for laundering North Korean money — on September 15, 2005. The private sector response to the designation proved so powerful of an economic tool against North Korea that former CIA director Michael V. Hayden described it as “a twenty-first century precision-guided munition.” Asher himself referred to it as a “financial kill decision.”

Much like Project Cassandra, the 311 designation of Banco Delta Asia has been claimed by its leaders — both by Asher himself and by former U.S. assistant secretary of the treasury for terrorism financing and financial crimes Juan C. Zarate in his 2013 book “Treasury’s War” — to have been undone by political concerns. Kelly’s successor as assistant secretary of state for East Asia following Colin Powell’s replacement by Condoleezza Rice in 2005 was Christopher R. Hill, who was part of the team which demanded a painful reversal of Banco Delta Asia’s section 311 blacklisting as part of negotiation with North Korea during Six-Party denuclearization talks.

Asher’s most consistent military partner throughout his financial warfare history has been General John R. Allen. Prior to their collaboration through CENTCOM on Project Cassandra, Allen was executive director for East Asia and Pacific Affairs within the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense circa 2004, where he helped militarize Asher’s North Korea campaign, known as the Illicit Activities Initiative. Asher also served under Allen as the strategist for the circa-2015 Operation Tidal Wave II financial warfare campaign against the Islamic State, with the financial intelligence goals of the Delta Force raid on ‘Abu Sayyaf’ being publicly detailed by both men in a May 2019 panel hosted by the neoconservative think-tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).

Asher and Allen have also intersected in the private sector, including through leadership positions with the national security-focused artificial intelligence firm SparkCognition (now Avathon) circa 2017. Asher noted on his LinkedIn profile that his own role with SparkCognition involved leading a “highly successful AI bond trading software development venture for Brevan Howard.”

At the time of the May 2015 raid on ‘Abu Sayyaf’, whose real name was Fathi Ben Awn Ben Jildi Murad al-Tunisi, Asher was simultaneously Counter ISIL Economic and Financial Strategy Coordinator through the U.S. State Department, a Japan and Asia macro economic advisor to the British billionaire Alan Howard, and co-founder and chairman of the financial intelligence firm Sayari Labs, which was acquired for roughly $230 million by TPG Capital early last year.

A classified U.S. Air Force counter-drug advanced analytics program named Mortal Mint — a part of the same project as a more widely publicized Global Threat Network Disruption effort assigned to U.S. Northern Command — paid more than $2 million for ongoing access to Sayari’s corporate graph analysis software in October 2022.

(As previously extensively reported by the author based upon leaked and public documents, Sayari is a for-profit spin-out of the D.C.-based think tank Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS) which works closely with U.S. military intelligence agencies on offensive information warfare, financial warfare, and so-called “computer network operations,” with a focus including “hard to access regions like Venezuela.”)

Asher has rooted much of his financial warfare strategy in the Clinton administration’s so-called Operation Matrix ‘crony attack’ strategy against former Yugoslavian leader Slobodan Milošević, using a strategy proposed by Ambassador Robert S. Gelbard in 1998. Directly citing the investigative journalist William Arkin’s exposure of the U.S.-led bombing campaign against Milošević’s financial infrastructure in his influential 2011 report “Pressure: Coercive Economic Statecraft and U.S. National Security,” Asher was even more blunt in his 2021 video interview with the Hudson Institute.

After summarizing Operation Matrix’s “blacklist” of Milošević supporters and “whitelist” of opponents, Asher stated that the U.S. military’s elite commando organization Joint Special Operation Command (JSOC) “took on these target sets and they literally bombed the banks, they took out the financiers, or they grabbed them with special operations.”

“We not only blew their finances up, we built up their opposition’s finances, we destroyed his finances and financial backers, and financiers — literally killed some of them — and we froze his nest egg,” Asher added. The strategy was later described by Asher as “value-based targeting.”

“When I led the economic war plan development with General Allen against the Islamic State, this was my sort of inspiration, we recreated the Matrix, literally, back in 2014, 2015,” Asher told the Hudson Institute. The treasure trove of financial documents collected by the May 2015 Delta Force raid on ‘Abu Sayyaf’ would serve as a roadmap for the Operation Tidal Wave II financial warfare strategy against the Islamic State, whose name was an homage to a World War II bombing campaign against oil refineries in Romania.

The U.S. Government’s targeting of the rough analogues of the chief financial officers of its adversaries has become a noticeable pattern, with the Operation Matrix crony attacks against Milošević’s financiers serving as the prototype. The 82nd Airborne Division’s execution of Operation Champion Strike in September 2002 was said to have captured a senior financier of al Qaeda, whose name was widely noted to have been censored by the U.S. Government. According to the LinkedIn profile of the chairman of the CIA’s “Follow the Money Group” in the aftermath of 9/11, Ladislao “Ladi” Carbollosa “was responsible for the capture of Al-Qaida’s Chief Financial Officer” and was subsequently promoted to deputy director of law enforcement of the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center. (Carbollosa later joined the D.C.-based firm Ahearn Consulting alongside former DEA 5th Floor director Lori L. Fernandes.)

The DEA’s close technology partners for its 5th Floor intelligence collection in the surrounding years were the wiretapping company PenLink — which has since acquired the Israeli cyber intelligence firm Cobwebs — and the network-mapping company i2, which was divested alongside its widely used ‘Analyst Notebook’ product from IBM to the Canadian software company Harris in early 2022.

Though Imad Mughniyeh was widely known as Hezbollah’s chief of staff or paramilitary leader, the Project Cassandra team viewed him as the organization’s chief financial officer. Mughniyeh’s February 12, 2008 assassination by the CIA and Mossad came at the beginning of the DEA and Mossad’s eight-year campaign against his financial arm, known as Hezbollah’s “Business Affairs Component.” The May 15, 2015 Delta Force raid on ‘Abu Sayyaf’ also served as a prototype for what became known as the Expeditionary Targeting Force.

The assassinations are often subservient to broader strategic goals of organization disruption and delegitimization, with the identification of financial and legal ‘pressure points’ fueled by a global intelligence collection system which includes: the DEA’s ability to legally compel informants around the world, overt wiretapping partnerships with countries such as Colombia, covert counterparts typified by the NSA’s MYSTIC program, intelligence loot from Delta Force raids, financial intelligence from programs such as Swift and credit-card intercepts, and a range of weaponized Commercially Available Information (CAI), including from firms such as Sayari.

The resulting dirt dug up through these programs in turn fuels Treasury sanctions and arrest bounties, which can then be advertised by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), which not only helps negotiate and fund the DEA’s bilateral wiretapping partnerships, but its office has also strategically funded aligned investigative media outlets, including the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the OCCRP-partnered Transparency International, Connectas, and the sanctions-focused C4ADS.

But the U.S. Government’s predilection for reverse-engineering dubious narratives justifying attacks on its enemies discredits much of the U.S. Government’s financial, surveillance, and information firepower. Marshall S. Billingslea, who during Trump’s first administration held the same financial intelligence position in the Treasury as Juan Zarate under George W. Bush, earlier this month evoked memories of the fabricated U.S. evidence for Iraqi weapons of mass destruction by posting an image to X of Maduro’s face replacing that of Saddam Hussein as the infamous ace of spades high-value target. The National Intelligence Council’s exposure of narrative overreach regarding Tren de Aragua further weakens already dubious claims regarding the cohesion of the manufactured concept of the “Cartel of the Suns.”

The U.S. State Department’s sanctions against Palestinian human rights organizations for having sought accountability for the Israeli military’s killing of tens of thousands of Gazan women and children further cheapens a central tool of U.S. statecraft.

The former group supervisor of the Latin America Group of the Bilateral Investigations Unit of the DEA’s Special Operations Division who helped oversee Project Cassandra, Robert Zachariasiewicz, publicly admitted how easy it is for the U.S. Government to claim the existence of conspiracies. “When you get to a certain level of criminality, it’s all inter-related and six-degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon,” Zachariasiewicz argued on the Game of Crimes podcast, with co-host Morgan Wright responding that “at that level, it’s more like two degrees of separation.” “You’re only 3.47 degrees of separation from shaking Vladimir Putin’s hand,” the co-host continued.

“At one point I would try to map this out, you know, like Russell Crowe in ‘A Beautiful Mind,’ and I’d try to point out, like, everybody’s interconnected,” Zachariasiewicz continued, before noting that his close collaborator, former Southern District of New York prosecutor Edward Y. Kim, was often skeptical. While perhaps best known as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who announced charges in December 2024 against Luigi Mangione for the stalking and murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Kim was an assistant attorney in the same district during the bulk of Project Cassandra.

Zachariasiewicz characterized Kim’s retort to his claims of global interconnection as, “Zach, if you had it your way, we would just have one big massive global conspiracy we would charge, you know, ‘In re: cocaine trafficking.’”

“I laughed and I looked at him and I said, ‘Ed, my brother, you’re finally starting to get it my man,’” Zachariasiewicz continued.