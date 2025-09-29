All-Source Intelligence

Peter Byrne
11h

Great reporting. Soros & Son are not Red nor Blue, but Green (as it greenbacks). For a bit more: https://www.foxnews.com/world/panama-papers-reveal-george-soros-deep-money-ties-to-secretive-weapons-intel-investment-firm

Maria
13hEdited

So, great, who's Trump protecting with the Epstein files quash? Maybe just maybe Israel's arms dealings throughout the world with maybe just maybe US backing and, of course, Epstein's financial acumen. WOW. Great article!

