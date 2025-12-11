Former DEA deputy chief of financial operations Paul Campo (left) and former Reagan-era CIA operative Robert M. Sensi (right) were brought before Judge Paul G. Gardephe in Lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon for an initial conference on their indictment for alleged narcoterrorism and money laundering.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, U.S. Marshals escorted the shackled former DEA official Paul Campo and former Reagan-era CIA operative Robert M. Sensi into the seventh floor courtroom of Judge Paul G. Gardephe in Lower Manhattan.

Both men were publicly charged last week with allegedly attempting to provide significant support to one of Mexico’s two most notorious drug cartels, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Much of the publicity focused on Campo’s former role as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)’s deputy chief of financial operations, from which he retired circa January 2016 to found his own consulting firm, Global Financial Consultants. Mr. Sensi’s role as a former Reagan-era CIA operative has largely flown under the radar — with the exception of this publication — despite his life being extensively chronicled within two books authored by fellow former CIA operative Larry J. Kolb. (Mr. Sensi was also quoted in journalist Craig Unger’s book last year on the question of the infamous Reagan administration “October Surprise,” which included a decades-old photograph of Sensi in its appendix.)

Mr. Sensi was represented on Thursday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda K. Kramer, while Mr. Campo was represented by Arthur L. Aidala, whose professional biography describes him as “a regular guest on CNN Anderson Cooper 360, and Newsnight with Abby Phillip,” as well as a regular member of Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation and “a regular contributor and legal analyst on ‘MK True Crime’ and ‘The Megyn Kelly Show.’”

Mr. Sensi’s son, Stefano R. Sensi-Davenport, was also noted to have traveled from Florida to attend the proceedings, at least partially in an attempt to secure bail for his father, which was denied without prejudice last week.

The U.S. Government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Varun A. Gumaste, who was named as the lead prosecutor in last week’s press release.

The short hearing primarily focused around establishing a schedule for the release of what what agreed to be extensive discovery material to the defense. Mr. Gumaste stated that “approximately 17 phones” — as well as numerous other forms of electronic storage — were seized from Mr. Campo’s Virginia residence, and that warrants were in place for Apple iCloud and Google accounts, as well as GPS location warrants for both parties.

In light of what Judge Gardephe referred to as “very voluminous materials” and “extensive amounts of electronically stored materials,” the next conference was agreed to be scheduled for Friday, February 6 at 12:30 p.m., as a result of a conflict Mr. Aidala had on February 4.

The proceedings opened with Judge Gardephe noting his previous close professional relationship with Ms. Kramer at the law firm Patterson Belknap circa 2003 to 2008, where Judge Gedarphe was a partner who eventually led the firm’s litigation department, overseeing Ms. Kramer.

Judge Gardephe stated that, “in light of passage of time,” which he noted to be roughly 17-to-18 years, he was able to remain impartial in this case.

During the negotiations over the February 6 next conference, Mr. Aidala — who earlier referred to himself as “the bald guy” — joked that “I always agree with Ms. Kramer.” Judge Gardephe jovially added that, “She’s never led me astray.”