Participants in a show cause hearing on the 11th floor of the U.S. district court in Tampa, Florida on the morning of June 4, 2026, regarding what U.S. magistrate judge Natalie Hirt Adams ( center ) described as “concerns as to the lawfulness” of foreign intelligence collection agreements made between British plaintiffs Alexis Everington and Richard White with the American defendant Timothy J. Riesen. Riesen was primarily represented by H. Scott Johnson Jr. ( second-from-left ), with Erik Johanson ( left ) sitting passively next to the defendant’s table after a motion to withdraw as counsel. Plaintiffs were represented by Cynthia Sonnemann (s econd-from-right ) and Dale R. Sisco ( right ).

Every party during a hearing Thursday morning in the U.S. district court in Tampa agreed that someone was likely violating U.S. law as part of a contentious former business relationship, where an American firm spent roughly a decade covertly outsourcing its foreign intelligence collection contracts with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to a British-run firm incorporated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the name International Advisory Services (IAS).

As part of demanding further compensation for their share of the secretive sale of the American defendant Timothy J. Riesen’s firm Madison Springfield Inc. (MSI) in mid-2022, the British plaintiffs Alexis M. Everington and Richard White have opened themselves up to a potential criminal investigation. Receiving roughly $45 million from MSI between 2013 and 2023, the center of Everington and White’s lawsuit is a demand for further compensation, beyond the $1 million they each received, as part of MSI’s secretive mid-2022 sale to the San Francisco-based gig-work information collection company Premise Data Corporation.

Premise financially collapsed soon after the acquisition, sold its government services division and MSI to the Alexandria-based special operations contractor Culmen International last year, and filed for bankruptcy in January. Premise’s acquiree and former competitor Native was also relaunched in recent months under its original leader, Matt McNabb.

After repeatedly expressing concerns that the concealment of the British role in the intelligence collection contracts constituted “wire fraud” and a “conspiracy to defraud the United States Government,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Natalie Hirt Adams closed the hearing by committing to inform the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding the matter. “It will be my plan to at least notify the United States Attorney’s Office,” stated Judge Adams, after receiving support for the decision from plaintiffs’ counsel and not receiving opposition from the defense.

“The Clerk is directed to send a copy of the Second Amended Complaint (Doc. 82) and the Court’s May 22, 2026 order (Doc. 170) to Daniel Baeza, Chief of National Security & International Narcotics Section of the US Attorney’s Office, at Daniel.Baeza@usdoj.gov, for his review,” stated docket entry 178 for the case on Thursday.

In addition to potentially resulting in a criminal inquiry, Everington and White’s lawsuit exposed a litany of USSOCOM-affiliated covert intelligence collection programs taking place in regions ranging from the Strait of Hormuz to Greece.

“It has recently come to the undersigned’s attention that a journalist is mining this court’s docket and has recently published this sensitive information,” wrote Everington and White’s counsel Cynthia C. Sonnemann in February, resulting in the program codenames being retroactively sealed . Ms. Sonnemann again served as lead counsel on Thursday morning, sitting next to a pile of paperwork and a metal carafe, and with her more senior colleague Dale R. Sisco occasionally interjecting.

In response to a series of questions from Judge Adams regarding why Everington and White had avoided formalizing their ownership stake in MSI, instead frequently relying on oral agreements, Mr. Sisco stated that, “I think it’s because Mr. Riesen was committing fraud.”

Mr. Riesen has similarly accused Everington and White of illegality, with his counsel, H. Scott Johnson Jr., stating on Thursday morning that the plaintiffs’ complaint is “rife” with unlawful behavior, and that “the illegality is not just incidental.”

Mr. Johnson was joined in an auxiliary capacity at the hearing by Erik Johanson, who on Monday co-signed a filing which stated that, if Everington and White’s claims of concealing their “silent partnership” with Riesen from the U.S. Government were true, they would constitute, “a conspiracy to make false statements to the federal government in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1001 — the very conduct the National Industrial Security Program’s Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (“FOCI”) regime exists to detect."

Ms. Sonnemann defended against accusations of concealment during Thursday’s hearing by noting documents previously signed by Mr. Everington for submission to the now-defunct U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). As previously reported by the author, Everington and White’s IAS contracted in Libya circa 2011 with the Democratic Party’s arm of the U.S. Congress-controlled National Endowment for Democracy (NED), known as the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI).

Riesen’s counsel likewise noted during the hearing that the U.S. Government had previously conducted a 17-month investigation into a False Claims Act suit against MSI filed by the company’s former president, Ingrid de la Fuente, resulting in the suit being dismissed without prejudice.

U.S. Special Operations Command declined to comment.

Updated on June 5, 2026 with a copy of the docket entry naming Daniel Baeza, Chief of National Security & International Narcotics Section of the US Attorney’s Office.