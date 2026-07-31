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Bonnie Blodgett's avatar
Bonnie Blodgett
2d

Do you think a propaganda failure is causing the U.S. to lose respect overseas? I think people can think for themselves. Our foreign policy is a disaster. Just because European elites support it, doesn't mean ordinary people do.

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1 reply by Jack Poulson
Maria's avatar
Maria
1d

I’ve become so suspect of all the polling agencies. They target audiences for outcomes.

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