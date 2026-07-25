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Bonnie Blodgett's avatar
Bonnie Blodgett
15h

Thanks, Jack. We're screwed, eh? So ironic that the bastion of freedom is promoting this latest assault on our freedom.

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Maria's avatar
Maria
1d

“Whose going to monitor the monitors of the monitors?” Straight out of Enemy of the State.

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