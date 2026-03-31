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Maria
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Shyam Shankar, Palantir’s CTO and EVP, on The Shawn Ryan Show provides an interesting perspective on this, great interview. Also, I think with everyone talking about US embedded sleeper cells we have to assume these LLM’s will be used on US soil to track ‘terrorists’.

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