A slew of foreign agent registration documents filed through the U.S. Department of Justice over the last several weeks has revealed an expansion of a controversial, multi-millon dollar Israeli government propaganda program being led on the American public by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

In addition to an increase in scale of the previously reported program from $6 million to $9 million through a December 26 filing by Parscale’s company Clock Tower X LLC, intermediated by the German branch of the French advertising agency HAVAS Media and its international consultant Nathalie Nikpour-Wagner, Parscale’s filings have also revealed at least nine different brands his company has used to distribute the propaganda.

Havas is a subsidiary of the French conglomerate Bolloré Group, which is majority-owned by the family of the French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, who passed control of the parent company to his 33-year-old son Cyrille in 2019.

Initial reporting regarding Parscale’s contract including a goal to manipulate generative artificial intelligence results by deploying “websites and content to deliver GPT framing results on GPT conversations,” using an acronym for Generative Pre-trained Transformers, as popularized by OpenAI’s flagship large language model product, ChatGPT. Another foreign agent registration intermediated by HAVAS Media on behalf of Israel’s foreign ministry, a September 27, 2025 filing from the San Diego-based Show Faith by Works, promised that its digital advertisements would constitute “The largest Geofencing and Christian Targeting campaign in US History.”

A steady stream of roughly 100 foreign agent filings from Clock Tower X since September 18 has revealed the following nine brands Parscale is using to distribute Israeli government narratives to the American public:

“Allies for Peace,” a brand used to distribute pro-Israel narratives through videos published on Google’s YouTube and, previously, Rumble. The most popular video on the channel is a short with roughly 8,900 views, purporting to expose a propaganda network used to criticize the tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians the Israeli military killed in Gaza. “What if the Gaza updates taking over your feed weren’t actually real?” asked the video. Allyvia.org, which describes itself as showcasing “how the US and Israel alliance directly benefits Americans through joint security, cutting-edge technologies, job creation, and shared values of liberty.” The channel’s homepage centers a YouTube video promoting the relationship between the United States and Israel, currently listing a total of 364 views. Culturavia.org handles religious and cultural partnership messaging, encouraging a focus on “Judeo-Christian Roots” under the slogan of “Celebrating Cultural Ties Between US & Israel.” Econora.org handles trade-focused economic partnership propaganda, using the slogan of “Building Prosperity Through US and Israel Economic Partnership.” FactSignal.org is the central channel for high-brow attempts to delegitimize criticisms of the Israeli government, claiming that “Our mission is to restore clarity through credible sourcing and verifiable facts.” FeedingYouFiction.com is the activism analogue of FactSignal.org, using a skull in its logo and focusing on compelling videos rather than documentation to counter critics of the Israeli government. Innovascope.org has significant overlap with Econora.org but specializes in the technology partnership aspect of the U.S.-Israel relationship, with “innovation” as its touchstone. “From startups to medical breakthroughs, this collaboration drives progress, strengthens security, and improves lives across both nations,” reads the Innovascope homepage. Justorium.org is the primary channel for the Clock Tower X campaign’s legal accountability messaging, including attempts to compel changes to the Wikipedia article on the Israeli military’s genocide of Gazans. As part of a January 2 article entitled, “How Wikipedia is Being Manipulated to Distort the Record on Israel and its War Against Hamas,” the Israeli government used the Justorium brand to argue the takeaway point that “Wikipedia articles about Israel and Gaza show signs of coordinated bias and manipulation.” PaxPoint.org is the home for emphasizing the narrative that Israel is a nation of peace, using a slogan of “Showcasing Israel’s Pursuit of Peace & Coexistence.” One of Paxpoint’s central focuses is the promotion of the September 2020 Abraham Accords, an agreement to begin normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab nations, and a December article from Paxpoint was headlined “Israel’s Historic Gas Deal with Egypt and Why It Matters for Regional Peace and Security.”

Each of these websites proactively discloses in its footer that its “material is distributed by Clock Tower X LLC on behalf of the State of Israel.”

Of the nine brands, the most aggressive information warfare on behalf of the State of Israel appears to be channeled through Allies for Peace, FactSignal, FeedingYouFiction, and Justorium. Though even the culture-branded vehicle Culturavia published an article in December with the headline, “Why Palestinianism Conflicts With Christian Moral Teaching.”