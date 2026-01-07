All-Source Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria's avatar
Maria
3d

Wow, the Israelis are ramping up propaganda because they've worn out the threat of calling you an anti-semite. How much of the US's annual 'grant' - I think it's $4 billion - to Israel pays for this propaganda machine as well as funds AIPAC? That's so ironic isn't it, we may be paying for our own brainwashing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Poulson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture