All-Source Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria's avatar
Maria
3d

If Ms. Fuente is correct, the two hucksters from MSI, Everington and White committed fraud to dress up the volume of work MSI had and pad MSI's financial statements - this should be interesting as it plays out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Poulson
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Poulson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture