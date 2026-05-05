Updated at 11 p.m. ET on May 5, 2026.

The Lehi, Utah-based artificial intelligence lie detection company Converus Inc. has been a magnet for controversy since the 2014 release of its flagship product, EyeDetect, with the headline of a 2018 investigation by WIRED magazine describing Converus as “forging a dystopian future.” The company’s largest federal customer, the narcotics and law enforcement affairs arm of the U.S. State Department, nevertheless signed a potentially $2.3 million contract in March for “EyeDetect equipment and training” to be used at U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince, by way of the Reston-based technology reseller Horizon Global Partners.

A public job posting from the Alexandria-based special operations contractor Culmen International on Friday provided further information, stating that it was, “seeking a Vetting Specialist / EyeDetect Administrator to support the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) in Haiti,” with deployments lasting roughly 30 days as part of a “surge” model. “This position is a critical component of the Enhanced Vetting program for the Haitian National Police (HNP),” continued the posting, adding that the assessments were “part of a multilayered vetting process, working alongside certified polygraph examiners.”

Steven Frazer, the newly appointed CEO of Converus, spoke to All-Source Intelligence from Haiti, stating that, “They are looking to hire 5,000 police officers this year.” “There is such a gang and drug and crime problem, they’re looking for anything to be able to weed people out so that they’re not hiring the wrong people,” continued Frazer, who previously worked at the coaching company FranklinCovey for roughly 23 years, prior to joining Converus as chief marketing officer and chief operating officer in December.

When asked if the Converus tests were being performed from the Haitian National Police headquarters in Port-au-Prince, Frazer replied:

“Yes and no. Yes it is here in Port-au-Prince, that’s true. But I will say bluntly and straight-out, the gangs burned it down last year. And so what they’ve done now is they have temporary quarters where they brought in containers — shipping containers that they retrofitted for immediate use — and they put these together in a sort of a conglomerate while they are securing the area in order to build another building.”

(The online news agency Le Quotidien 509 reported a fire at the West I Departmental Directorate of the Haitian National Police in Port-au-Prince in March.)

“We’re at the top of the funnel, and [a traditional] polygraph is at the end of the funnel,” stated Frazer, adding that, “EyeDetect by itself has an 88% accuracy, and a polygraph, a traditional polygraph, depending upon the person administrating it, has anywhere from a 40% to a 70% accuracy rate, which is why it is not accepted in the court system generally.” “But you put them together and it has a 99% accuracy rate, because it’s like two witnesses of the same thing.” (The 99% figure is mathematically overoptimistic: even with the upper-end 70% accuracy assumption for a polygraph and assumption of independence between the polygraph and EyeDetect, one would expect 3.6% of measurements to be inaccurate across both tests.)

Frazer told All-Source Intelligence that about 15 Converus EyeDetect stations had been acquired for the lie-detection tests, with each test expected to take roughly 30-40 minutes.

“[The Haitian National Police] want to hire about 5,000, they said there are between two and three hundred applicants for every one position that they open, so they are willing — and that is their choice — they say, ‘We are willing to accept 88% accuracy, because there is always somebody else in line right behind them.’” stated Frazer. “In the U.S., we don’t have that luxury.”

***

Despite not being a household name, INL wields immense influence as the State Department’s primary arm for countering narcotics trafficking and broader transnational crime. Descended from President Nixon’s “War on Drugs” and the Cabinet Committee on International Narcotics Control (CCINC), which was led in 1973 by the infamous White House “plumber” Egil M. Krogh, Colombia’s Cali Cartel helped justify INL’s expansion into combating narco-terrorism during the Clinton administration.

(INL also provided, by way of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the initial $1.7 million in 2008 for what became perhaps the world’s largest investigative journalism organization.)

A screenshot of a May 1, 2026 job posting from the Alexandria-based special operations contractor Culmen International for a “Vetting Specialist / EyeDetect Administrator to support the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) in Haiti.”

INL’s arm within U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince, the Narcotics Affairs Section (NAS), has a long history of support for the Haitian National Police (HNP), which were established in 1995 after the U.S.-led Operation Uphold Democracy temporarily returned Haitian president Jean-Bertrand Aristide to power. A leaked cable from the embassy — attributed to deputy chief of mission Thomas C. Tighe on August 13, 2009 — explained the particular need for vetting within the HNP’s counter-narcotics unit (BLTS), stating that, “The only way to possibly make a dent in [the drug] trade is to expand the BLTS with vetted officers and base them on the Southern and Northern coasts as well as in the capital.” “Suspected drug traffickers already serve in Parliament, enjoying immunity from prosecution,” added the cable, elsewhere stating that, “corruption entends [sic] into the prosecutors and judges offices as well.”

(President Reagan’s attempt at supporting counter-narcotics in Haiti through the CIA had previously failed: “Having created the Haitian intelligence service, the agency failed to insure that several million dollars spent training and equipping the service from 1986 to 1991 was actually used in the war on drugs,” reported The New York Times in 1993, in reference to the disbanded Haitian National Intelligence Service (SIN), which was succeeded by the National Intelligence Agency in late 2020 and the National Security Agency in April 2025.)

When asked if counter-narcotics was a priority of the police hiring, Frazer stated that, “The drugs are way, way down.” “The U.S. is worse with drugs than they are here,” Frazer continued.

“Gangs [are] without a doubt the number one issue,” stated Frazer. “Everybody pretty much is involved with gangs because gangs own entire neighborhoods,” he continued, adding that, "when I say ‘owned,’ it’s like Gangs of New York type things, not in God Father type ways, but there are street gangs and you have to pay your fee for protection from gangs in your area.”

U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince’s narcotics section has also helped train the HNP in collaboration with the Colombian National Police, including through what its website described as a “24-person counter-drug/counter-kidnap class,” and which contemporary reporting from the online outlet Haiti Libre dated as occurring in 2010. (A $648,760 contract between INL and Converus for use in Colombia was initiated towards the end of the Biden administration, briefly halted through a January 31, 2025 stop-work order, then restarted on March 13, 2025.)

WIRED noted in its 2018 investigation of Converus that the company had performed its first field test in Colombia, screening potential employees for an airline, but decided not to publish the results due to low accuracy on “less well-educated applicants.” Converus chief scientist John Kircher told the magazine that, “Although the data were limited, the [test] appeared to work well when we tested well-educated people who had applied to work for an airline, but the [test] was ineffective when we tested less well-educated applicants for security companies.”

The company has publicly advertised lie detection accuracy within the 86-88% range for years and has pitched its product to journalists and lobbying targets at intelligence agencies alike, by attempting to guess which of eight numbers — from 2 to 9 — that a skeptic has secretly chosen. (WIRED reported that their initial test failed, due to choosing the out-of-bounds number 1, but that EyeDetect successfully guessed the correct number in a second trial.)

Ancestry.com and ‘extreme vetting’

Much of the initial financial backing for Converus came from an investment firm led by Michael Wolfgramm, the former chief technology officer of Ancestry.com, whose headquarters is just a 10-minute drive northwest of Converus. Todd Mickelson, Frazer’s long-running predecessor as CEO of Converus, had also been recruited out of his previous job as director of product marketing at Ancestry.

Despite recruiting former acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner Jayson P. Ahern as an advisor in 2017, Converus appears to have failed in its reported push for the first Trump administration to leverage its AI lie detection for “extreme vetting.” (The company similarly recruited “TED talk superstar Pamela Meyer,” the spouse of Atlantic Council chief executive Frederick Kempe, earlier the same year.)

During the opening months of the current Trump administration, Converus attempted to ride the fervor from the centi-billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) through a campaign named #Save29B, which promised that mass adoption of its lie detectors would save the U.S. Government $29 billion per year — with $9 billion from immigration screening and at least $2.5 billion from preventing the next Edward Snowden.

Images from the April to May 2025 Instagram campaign, #Save29B , of the Lehi-based artificial intelligence deception-detection company Converus.

Converus has apparently failed to land direct public contracts with the U.S. federal government since initiating its #Save29B campaign in April 2025, according to U.S. procurement databases, and the State Department’s March contract for “EyeDetect equipment and training” through Horizon Global Partners to support the vetting of the Haitian National Police appears to be the sole exception.

Frazer was quick to speak of Converus’s contracts with governments around the world but did not clarify which.

Roughly four months after the start of the Converus #Save29B campaign, Culmen International acquired both the San Franciso-based gig-work intelligence collection firm Premise Data and its covertly acquired subsidiary, the Austin-based information warfare contractor Madison Springfield Inc. The CEO of Madison Springfield, Timothy J. Riesen, resigned from the company on New Year’s Eve and is currently suing his former employer for cutting off funds for his legal defense for a lawsuit initiated by his former British business partners, who ran a shell company out of the United Arab Emirates named International Advisory Services as part of covertly monitoring Middle East targets for U.S. Special Operations Command, including the now-contested Strait of Hormuz.

Culmen International did not respond to a request for comment.