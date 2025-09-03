All-Source Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
19h

Viral poison in the virtual world isn't enough power now Google pairs with Winblows Biotech warlord Bill Gates to improve lives w patent protected CRISPR keyboard gene jockey mutants.

"Google is now directly targeting the Hawaiian Islands with their experimental lab-altered mosquitoes, seeking to register their “Debug quinx males” (DQB Males) mosquitoes with the EPA under Section 3 of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). According to EPA docket documents, the original applicant for this registration was Verily Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet. Verily is the manufacturer of the mosquitoes currently being released on Maui and Kaua‘i under EPA Section 18 Emergency Exemption. No explanation is given for the change of Section 3 applicant from Verily to Google. " https://www.newsletter.hawaiiunites.org/p/urgent-deadline-96-to-oppose-epa

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Poulson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture