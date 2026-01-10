A partially redacted screenshot from roughly 41 minutes into a joint webinar between the WireScreen team of David Barboza’s The Wire Digital and the internet surveillance firm DarkOwl for potential U.S. Government customers on February 26, 2025, entitled “China’s Commercial Hackers: Mapping the Hackers-for-Hire System.” Four alleged plain-text passwords from the massive Naz.API credential data breach were redacted. DarkOwl’s then-senior analyst Steph Shample, a former threat intelligence analyst for an unnamed U.S. military intelligence agency, is visible in the top-right.

“We love to look at passwords because you can get so much information from them,” stated the former U.S. military intelligence analyst and Farsi linguist Steph Shample during a February 26, 2025 webinar for potential U.S. Government customers of her then-employer, the internet surveillance firm DarkOwl. Described as a “gov only event” by the head of federal sales for the webinar’s co-host, the China-focused business intelligence product WireScreen, attendees were promised insights into “the power of dark web intelligence to identify and counter [Chinese government-sponsored] threats.”

The webinar was published by the Reston-based software reseller Carahsoft several months after the company’s office was raided by the FBI, following allegations of price-fixing. Any member of the public can currently immediately watch a recording of the webinar after providing their name and contact information.

“We’re founded by David Barboza, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who spent 12 years running The New York Times’ Shanghai bureau,” stated WireScreen director of training Peter James in the introduction to the webinar. (Barboza’s profile with The Wire China states that he ran the Shanghai bureau “from 2008 to 2015,” a period of roughly seven years.)

Like his supervisor, federal sales head Greg Roesch, James left the U.S. intelligence-backed cryptocurrency investigation firm Chainalysis in 2023 and landed at WireScreen with the same title.

“WireScreen is the leading data intelligence platform focused on China,” stated Mr. James during the webinar, adding that WireScreen “pulls from a wide range of public data sources from behind the Chinese firewall to create and maintain comprehensive profiles on over 14 million companies and 26 million people.” Immediately after detailing several username and password pairs for an employee of ThreatBook originating from the massive Naz.API credential leak, DarkOwl’s Shample stated that, “as you can see, DarkOwl, like WireScreen, has collection efforts behind the Chinese firewall, and we invite you to come and ask further questions about that.” “For very obvious reasons, we won’t go into detail on a webinar, but [we would] love to talk about collection efforts further,” Shample added.

A partially redacted screenshot from roughly 37 minutes into DarkOwl and WireScreen’s joint webinar for potential U.S. Government customers on February 26, 2025. 18 separate leaked passwords for employees of the Chinese cybersecurity company ThreatBook were visible during the webinar and were discussed in detail.

The most publicized board member of DarkOwl has been Jennifer K. Ewbank, who took charge of the CIA’s digital innovation directorate two years after the offensive hacking tools of its Center for Cyber Intelligence were exposed by the WikiLeaks Vault 7 release in 2017. The CIA’s director at the time of the Vault 7 publication, Michael R. Pompeo, responded by contemplating an assassination of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Previously unreported U.S. federal lobbying disclosures show that WireScreen has spent $135,000 lobbying through Revere Federal Strategies regarding the 2026 budgets for U.S. military and intelligence agencies — through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and Intelligence Authorization Act — over the last three quarters.

In addition to WireScreen’s longstanding partnership with the Joint Special Operations Command-affiliated information warfare contractor Accrete, the company now further advertises its partnership with the U.S. intelligence-affiliated think tanks 2430 Group and The Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS), which respectively focus on Chinese acquisition of U.S. intellectual property and exposure of foreign government circumvention of unilateral U.S. sanctions.

2430 Group founder Glenn Chafetz noted in an April 2025 interview with the podcast The Team House that, prior to becoming head of CIA tradecraft, he was deployed on two tours as a station chief in Africa; 2430 Group affiliate Edward Bogan similarly told Team House in August 2024 that he was the CIA’s chief of station in an unnamed South African country circa 2016, as well as acting chief of station in Ukraine circa 2014 to 2015, returning in 2022 after a posting in Cyprus. One of the earliest board members of C4ADS was the founder of the CIA’s personality analysis center, Jerrold M. Post, who further served as editor-in-chief of the nonprofit’s journal, “Defense Concepts.”

An advertisement from WireScreen’s homepage.

C4ADS’s U.S. intelligence-backed, for-profit corporate records analysis spin-out, Sayari Analytics, was revealed through its leaked pitch to U.S. Special Operations Command by this publication in 2023 to have actively supported the targeting phases of offensive U.S. hacking activities and financial warfare analysis, including through the Sixteenth Airforce’s 67th Cyberspace Operations Group. This publication further revealed last year that the U.S. Air Force’s China-focused Office of Competitive Activities spent $5.3 million to license Sayari’s corporate records analysis capabilities as part of its ongoing MORTAL MINT drug-trafficking analytics program, which operates alongside U.S. Northern Command’s Global Threat Network Disruption effort.

The primary targets from DarkOwl and WireScreen’s joint webinar in February 2025, entitled “China’s Commercial Hackers,” included leaked email addresses and passwords from employees of the Chinese cybersecurity companies Antiy Technology Group and ThreatBook. A testimony to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission from a Harvard Belfer Center research fellow two years prior had lamented that Antiy “openly published analyses of NSA and CIA cyber operations,” and on Tuesday Antiy published a “speculative analysis” of the cyberattack aspects of the U.S. Government’s January 3 kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia.

The closing slide from WireScreen and DarkOwl’s February 26, 2025 webinar for potential U.S. Government customers, entitled “China’s Commercial Hackers.” WireScreen’s director of training Peter James, a former employee of the cryptocurrency intelligence firm Chainalysis, is visible in the top-right.

This publication was the first to reveal, in April 2024, that the former New York Times Shanghai bureau chief’s new media outlet, The Wire China, was subsidized by contracts with the Pentagon, which have now obligated at least $600,000. Former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson confirmed her advisory role with The Wire at the time, stating that, “My role is purely advisory but I've been involved with The Wire from its inception.” Abramson’s 2019 book “Merchants of Truth” was noted to include criticism of Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger drafting an apology letter to the Chinese government for Barboza’s critical coverage.

Overviews of WireScreen and DarkOwl presented during a February 26, 2025 webinar for U.S. Government agencies, entitled "China's Commercial Hackers."

As part of an interview published in September by the podcast of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s national security-focused Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), Barboza acknowledged his company’s significant dependence on government contracts, stating that, “our largest customers are actually governments, including the U.S. government.” Barboza described WireScreen within the interview as “a little like a Bloomberg terminal where you can look up companies.”

Five of WireScreen’s webinars advertising their capabilities are currently listed as “government-only” and said to be only accessible to “registrants with an official government or law enforcement email address,” including: a December 2025 overview of leaked data from the Chinese cybersecurity company KnownSec; a variant of the February 2025 “China’s Commercial Hackers” webinar with DarkOwl; how “darknet” data from the American company SpyCloud can combine with WireScreen to analyze Chinese fentanyl exports; and how blockchain data from TRM Labs can combine with WireScreen to analyze Chinese drug precursor sales and detect avoidance of unilateral U.S. sanctions.

WireScreen did not respond to a request for comment regarding the scope of its lobbying on the 2026 budgets for U.S. military and intelligence agencies. But the Pentagon last year published a detailed justification for its noncompetitive acquisition of WireScreen licenses for its Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), stating that, “WireScreen is the only data and analytics resource that provides insight into over a million China government connected global corporate entities, their interlocking relationships, and Beneficial Ownership, which are important factors when determining compromise of emerging technologies DIU's portfolios.”

The employees of the Chinese cybersecurity firm ThreatBook whose alleged usernames and passwords were discussed in unredacted form in WireScreen’s joint webinar with DarkOwl also did not respond to requests for comment.

A demonstration of WireScreen's network analysis for the Hong Kong-based semiconductor distributor Maxtronic, including through analysis of shared phone numbers, during a July 23, 2024 webinar for U.S. Government agencies, entitled "The Entity List: Mapping Networks of Evasion."

WireScreen independent contract Larry Sussman — whose LinkedIn profile summarizes his role as a “USG-serving OSINT [Open Source Intelligence] contractor with leading China national security and trade control expertise” — separately highlighted the power of WireScreen’s collection and analysis of the phone numbers and addresses associated with Chinese companies during a July 23, 2024 webinar for U.S. Government agencies, entitled “The Entity List: Mapping Networks of Evasion.”

Sussman stated roughly 53 minutes into the webinar that “a lot of [Chinese] entities tend to co-locate with each other in batches, and of course we track all of those addresses.” “I think what’s even more interesting on the platform for Mainland China about that would be phone numbers, so, because we track all the phone numbers, you can gather intelligence in terms of who is setting up these companies,” Sussman added.

That a long-time bureau chief for the China reporting of The New York Times would subsequently build out a China-focused media outlet (The Wire China) subsidized by intelligence collection work on China for U.S. Government agencies perhaps adds fuel to longstanding distrust between the U.S. and Chinese governments regarding the independence of investigative journalists.

As part of David Barboza’s September interview with the SCSP podcast, he recalled the tit-for-tat expulsion of U.S. journalists from China in 2020, stating, “Well, in 2020, the Chinese government reacted to the Trump administration — the first Trump administration — decision to expel Chinese journalists from the U.S., which they deemed maybe as — they were spies.” “So [the Chinese government] retaliated and expelled American journalists from China during COVID, and I think the Chinese government was just waiting for the opportunity to expel American journalists,” Barboza concluded.