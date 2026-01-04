Former CIA Paris chief of station Dale Britt Bendler and the former Cuban CIA operative Félix Ismael Rodríguez Mendigutia (a.k.a. “Max Gomez”). Rodriguez, alongside fellow Cuban former CIA operative Gustavo Villoldo, helped support the execution and hand-amputation of Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara. Rodriguez was widely reported to have removed Guevara’s GMT-Master Rolex watch.

Updated on January 5, 2026, following Bendler’s transfer out of FDC Miami.

The 69-year-old former CIA paramilitary officer and chief of station Dale Britt Bendler is currently scheduled to surrender himself for two concurrent 366-day prison sentences within the Miami Federal Detention Center (FDC Miami) by Monday at 2 p.m. Bendler’s convictions resulted from from him selling access to classified information to aid several foreign principals through the D.C.-based influence firm Barbour Griffith & Rogers (BGR), earning at least $360,000.

During the November 20 sentencing hearing, Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr. compared Bendler to the infamous FBI mole Robert P. Hanssen, months after a public criticism from former CIA operations officer Enrique Prado that Bendler’s actions amounted to “treason for money.” Bendler’s counsel, former Trump lawyer Jesse Binnall, instead emphasized Bendler’s clandestine service on behalf of the U.S. Government, naming him as the pseudonymous ‘Superman’ CIA paramilitary officer paid tribute to by a December 2000 Washington Post article for his support in the takedown of the Peruvian communist movement Shining Path, including by digging through their trash.

Binnall on Friday filed an “emergency motion to delay date of surrender” until January 31 at 12 p.m., stating that, “Considering Mr. Bendler’s career in the CIA, his prior work in the region, and the ongoing conflict between the United States and certain South American countries, his designation to FDC Miami exposes him to the real possibility of grave physical harm.” “Most concerning, it is the understanding of undersigned counsel that a significant portion of FDC Miami’s population are defendants accused of narcotics offenses and hail from South American countries,” prefaced the argument.

The origin of the contention was an informal agreement between Binnall and Judge Alston during the sentencing hearing for Bendler to be imprisoned at a Miami camp whose name Binnall could not recall. A motion from Binnall on December 23 revealed that Bendler had been assigned to FDC Miami, rather than the low-security satellite camp of the Miami Federal Corrections Institute (FCI Miami).

“The final sentencing order indicated that it was the recommendation of the Court that Mr. Bendler ‘be designated to the facility in Miami, Florida,’ but did not identify a specific facility,” stated Binnall’s December 23 motion. “As a result, the Bureau of Prisons has designated Mr. Bendler to the Miami Federal Detention Center, which is an administrative-security federal prison that mainly houses inmates awaiting trial or sentencing and is generally for higher-risk defendants,” the filing continued.

Information is also due on Monday from the counsel of the 75-year-old former CIA operative Robert Mario Sensi, who was arrested alongside former DEA deputy financial operations chief Paul Campo on December 4, on charges of narcoterrorism. According to the indictment, Campo and Sensi agreed to launder roughly $12 million for an undercover DEA agent they believed to be a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who told them “Welcome to the fucking cartel” after the completion of a transaction.

Sensi’s request for bail was denied without prejudice by Judge Lehrburger on December 5, and Sensi was subsequently transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center to the Carewell Hospital in East Orange, New Jersey on Christmas Eve, as a result of a redacted medical condition. Sensi’s counsel, Covington & Burling lawyer Amanda Kramer — a former close professional associate of overseeing Judge Paul G. Gardephe — requested bail for the 75-year-old on December 27, on the grounds that he suffers from “several severe, chronic medical conditions.”

“Counsel will submit the relevant medical records by January 5, 2026,” ordered Judge Gardephe on December 29, resulting in significant imprisonment decisions for both Sensi and Bendler being scheduled for Monday.

Update on January 5, 2026: Mr. Binnall on Monday submitted a notice of withdrawal of the previous motions for a transfer of Mr. Bendler out of FDC Miami, stating that, “On or about January 5, 2026, the Federal Bureau of Prisons corrected Mr. Bendler’s designation and has placed him in the appropriate facility.”