All-Source Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria's avatar
Maria
6d

Great follow up! That Felix Rodriguez got around, didn't he? Man that guy was a stone-cold killer. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Poulson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture