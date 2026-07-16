A screenshot of the homagepage of Investigations.org, as of July 16, 2026.

Updated on July 18, 2026.

A nominally Kyiv-based network of artificial intelligence-powered websites conducting a cyber extortion scheme against public figures has rebooted with better technology under the guise of a regulatory support organization hosted at Investigations.org. Despite prominently advertising its willingness to forward its received tips to interested law enforcement agencies around the world, the website for the nominally Jerusalem-headquartered Investigations.org is largely fraudulent, including through the listing of a fake Dutch legal entity and a voluminous masthead of non-existent journalists, editors, and fact-checkers.

All-Source Intelligence discovered the new platform as a result of their dossier on the former CIA Paris chief of station and convicted unregistered foreign agent Dale B. Bendler beginning to appear in Google searches for Bendler, heavily citing several of this publication’s articles on the conviction and sentencing.

The previous iteration of the network — which operated websites including FinanceScam.com, IntelligenceLine.com, and CriticalIntel.com — was fined $800,000 by a U.S. federal court in the Northern District of Illinois in October 2025, further resulting in the legal seizure of the domains. According to the successful legal complaint by one of the scheme’s victims, Anthony Pellegrino of the Oakbrook Terrace-based Goldstone Financial Group, the FinanceScam.com network further set up the targeted domain GoldstoneFinancialGroupReview.com and a similar YouTube channel as part of a pressure campaign culminating in the solicitation of payment for removal of the critical information through a “Citizen Advocacy Program” previously hosted by Intelligence Line.

A screenshot of the FinanceScam.com network’s “Citizen Advocacy Program” extortion scheme, as hosted by the affiliate website IntelligenceLine.com and cached by The Wayback Machine on June 29, 2025.

As of February 2025, Intelligence Line publicly listed four members of its nominally Ukraine-based staff: Dmytro Kovalenko (“Senior Staff Writer”), Vitaliy Zhukov (“Investigative Journalist”), Olena Savchenko (“Forensic Analyst”), and Nadiya Korolenko (“Project Associate”).

The connection between the FinanceScam.com network and Investigations.org was discovered by All-Source Intelligence as a result of the latter’s AI-generated dossier on the UAE-based entrepreneur Satish Sanpal citing itself, while the dossier on the Kazakhstani businessman Yerkin Tatishev analogously cited the defunct IntelligenceLine.com. A cache of the website for Intelligence Line captured by The Wayback Machine platform of the San Francisco-based nonprofit The Internet Archive further displays an identical list of alleged media platform endorsements as the homepage of Investigations.org, in addition to a strong similarity in site content and organizational structure.

IntelligenceLine.com likewise listed a non-existent legal entity in its privacy policy, an alleged Cook Islands-based company named Critical Intel Network LLC.

Investigations.org confirmed several facts to All-Source Intelligence, including that: Investigations.org has blocked its domain from appearing in The Wayback Machine (“Yes. We requested that Investigations.org not be archived by the Wayback Machine”), that the organization’s advertised Dutch legal entity Investigations.org Foundation is not real (“You’re correct that the website still reflects an earlier plan”), and that Investigations.org’s published masthead, including its nominal editor-in-chief “Eleanor Hart,” consists of fake names (“Authors will also have the option to replace a pseudonym with their real identity”).

Despite candid admissions as to these irregularities, the organization went silent when asked about its previous incarnation as IntelligenceLine.com and the $800,000 extortion judgement against the organization by a U.S. district court.

After publication of this article, the anonymous representative of Investigations.org attributed its shared list of media endorsement organizations with IntelligenceLine.com to “a media band we took from brandpush.co who we have hired for our campaign.” The representative further pointed to an article on FinanceScam.com published by Investigations.org, which notes that it “stops short of describing the operation as extortion or fraud in any legal sense,” claiming in contradiction to Goldstone Financial Group LLC v. FinanceScam.com that “there is no primary-source proof that any paid-removal solicitation was ever sent” to a target.

(The slogan for Intelligence Line was, ironically, “The Line Between Truth and Deception.”)

According to an anonymous representative of Investigations.org, the organization’s secrecy is in response to the October 16, 2017 car-bombing and murder of the Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. “Google Daphne Caruana Galizia,” stated the Investigations.org representative, through the end-to-end encrypted messaging platform Signal.

When All-Source Intelligence corresponded with Investigations.org regarding their platform listing a headquarters in a technology park in northern Jerusalem which also houses the Israel Police Technology Center, the same anonymous representative claimed that the location was chosen for legal reasons. “In May/June, we were subjected to a sophisticated attack on our infrastructure. We traced it to Israel,” stated the anonymous representative, adding that, “So an address there [in Israel] allows us to have an option for legal process’s [sic] if we decide to, in future.”

The anonymous representative of Investigations.org responded to a request for their name by stating, “We never take Gods [sic] name in vain 😉.”

The representative was willing to state that they were, “in the tech team, as a blockchain architect and analyst.” And when pressed regarding their country of residence, they replied, “I’m based in Bangalore, India, and frequent to Dubai every alternate month … Happy to reveal that.”

A screenshot of the author’s Signal conversation with an anonymous representative of Investigations.org.

The same representative told All-Source Intelligence that a legal representative would respond to the publication through their true identity if a formal request was submitted through the ‘legal’ option of the platform’s contact page. Despite submitting such a request through the necessary-but-initially-broken sign-up procedure, All-Source Intelligence has not received a response to the legal inquiry, either through the contact form or by email.

The investigative website was more forthcoming about its advertised support for law enforcement agencies around the world, anonymously responding to inquiries on the subject through two different channels.

When asked about the Investigations.org law enforcement portal’s claim that the organization will provide police with anonymized access to its received tips upon request, the organization stated by Signal that, “Not for every LEO [Law Enforcement Officer], and certainly not to assist a fascist regime.”

An apparently separate representative of the Investigations.org platform emailed All-Source Intelligence a statement regarding the law enforcement portal that, “Many offshore scams continue operating because international cooperation can be extremely slow,” adding that, “In many cases, Interpol may wait months for an MLAT [Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty] request or Letter Rogatory to work its way through different jurisdictions before any meaningful action can be taken.”

Interested readers are also free to request that Investigations.org produce dossiers on their targets of interest, subject to a $1200, non-refundable payment through Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, or Tether.

“Whatever you decide to write, we hope we're judged by the quality of our reporting, the topics we choose to investigate, and the ideas we're trying to bring to investigative journalism,” stated Investigations.org by email.