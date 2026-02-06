Robert Mario Sensi of Boca Raton, Florida. Credit: Sensi’s LinkedIn profile .

The 75-year-old former CIA operative Robert M. Sensi was denied bail at 2:08 p.m. on Friday, following his arrest December 4 on charges of attempted conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism, distribute cocaine, and launder $12 million in partnership with a DEA confidential source whom Sensi believed to be a member of Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Sensi was escorted by U.S. Marshals into the seventh floor courtroom of Judge Paul G. Gardephe alongside his co-defendant, former deputy DEA financial operations chief Paul Campo, at roughly 12:45 p.m. Sensi has successively escalated his travel aids in his three appearances before Judge Gardephe since December 11, adopting a wooden cane for the January 16 status conference and a black, Breezy Ultra wheelchair on Friday.

U.S. attorneys submitted supplemental evidence of Sensi’s alleged money laundering and willingness to procure weapons and explosives for a confidential source he believed to be a member of CJNG, including through screenshots of a WhatsApp group chat allegedly used to coordinate the money laundering with Campo, who apparently used the pseudonym of “Billy Grass.”

Judge Gardephe on Friday further detailed allegations from the U.S. Government that Sensi’s Colombian wife, Paola Ruiz Sosa — who was said to have arrived in Miami from Colombia on February 2, after consenting to a U.S. Customs search of her phone — had participated in the money laundering effort alongside Sensi’s Bolivian son, Steven Sensi, who is not to be confused with Sensi Sr.’s Florida-based son, Stefano Sensi Davenport. The allegations against Robert Sensi’s two family members were apparently redacted in the public docket, though Steven remains publicly listed as an affiliate of Campo’s Herndon-based consulting firm, Global Financial Consultants.

A screenshot of the lower portion of the ‘About’ page of the indicted former deputy DEA financial operations chief Paul Campo’s Herndon-based consulting firm, Global Financial Consultants, showing Robert Sensi’s Bolivian son and alleged co-conspirator Steven Sensi as an affiliate.

Ms. Ruiz Sosa was also said to have been one of the two registered owners, alongside Edwin Maya Estrada, of a black Mazda which Robert Sensi had allegedly been observed driving in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the money laundering transactions. Mr. Estrada had been alleged in the unredacted sections of previous filings to have been observed meeting with Sensi and Campo in the Diamond District of New York last year, and Judge Gardephe further disclosed today that there was discussion of cutting Estrada into the deal with a 7% commission.

Sensi Sr.’s Florida-based son, Stefano Sensi — who has not been accused of any participation in the crime — was unsuccessfully joined in Friday’s hearing as a potential bail guarantor by Sensi Sr.’s cousin, Francisco Sensi, who runs a food distribution business and resides in Florida.

Judge Gardephe also recounted Mr. Sensi’s mid-1990’s conviction for scamming a German entrepreneur by posing as a Nigerian government affiliate, phonetically “Prince Cookie,” who was offering a 20% stake in a $22 million contract surplus, further adopting the alias of “Mark Davenport” as part of the scam. (The summary of the Western District of Oklahoma case — USA v. Philips et al. (5:94-cr-00083-L-2) — is available in PACER, but the court documents themselves are not.)

Though not discussed in Friday’s bail hearing, Mr. Sensi was further publicly described in Chinese as an employee of the CIA-affiliated lobbying firm Jefferson Waterman International (JWI) on the website of Kingdom Nova — an affiliate of the World Capital Markets pyramid scheme in which Sensi was found liable for $325,000 as a result of his alleged attempts to handle complaints about the Ponzi scheme from authorities in Peru, Taiwan, and Dubai.

The successful U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) prosecution of World Capital Markets noted a $230,000 transfer from accounts of the defendants into Media for Christ Foundation, whose identity was reported by the Los Angeles Times in 2012 to have been protected by the U.S. State Department as providing the film permits for an infamous anti-Muslim hate film. Widely known as “Innocence of Muslims,” the amateurish film was widely reported to have helped incite the September 2012 riots in Benghazi which killed U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.

The World Capital Markets pyramid scheme, led by “Phil” Ming Xu, was described by the SEC to have “targeted Asians and Latino communities,” and an August 11, 2012 pitch in Pasadena, California from an evangelical affiliate of Xu’s, Dr. Bruce Cook, admitted that many Christians feel their fellow believers are the most likely to financially scam them. “So many people say, ‘I’ve been abused by people in business who said that they were Christians more than anyone else, more than unbelievers, more than atheists, more than homosexuals,’” stated Cook, roughly 41 minutes into the public recording, before continuing the hypothetical complaint that, “I’ve been taken to the cleaners more by people that said they were my own brothers and sisters more than anyone else.”

Cook’s Christianity-infused wealth accumulation pitch advocated the prerequisite concept of “financial death” as a common first step, ending the meeting with a prayer, where participants appeared to be speaking in tongues before being pitched on an unspecified investment. The video was published by Dr. Bruno Caporrimo of Cross TV — a successor to Media for Christ — who authored a book in 2007 entitled “From Mafia Boss to the Cross” and frequently introduces himself with the slogan.

Jefferson Waterman International — which for decades prominently advertised its affiliation with the former CIA and Blackwater black-ops chief Enrique “Ric” Prado — did not respond to a request for comment. However, the English translation of Mr. Sensi’s profile with Kingdom Nova states, “Sensi is an experienced lobbyist; he has deep and extensive connections in Washington, D.C.; he works for Jefferson Waterman International, representing foreign governments,” adding that, “He is a political advisor to the governments of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States.”