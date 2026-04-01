National Endowment for Democracy (NED) chief executive Damon M. Wilson testifying to a U.S. House Appropriations Oversight Committee on February 24, 2026 regarding his organization’s activities in Cuba.

The primary overseas political action arm of the U.S. Government, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), on Tuesday withdrew its March motion for a preliminary injunction against the second Trump administration for what the organization had originally described as “the Executive Branch’s unlawful impoundment of funds that Congress appropriated for the National Endowment for Democracy.”

Funding for NED was originally guaranteed from the U.S. Information Agency (USIA) in the Reagan administration’s 1983 National Endowment for Democracy Act, with the U.S. State Department’s Bureau for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) taking charge following the post-Cold War dissolution of USIA under Clinton in 1999, with the bulk of its activities consolidated under a newly appointed Under Secretary of State for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy. NED’s co-founding and initial oversight by the recently former CIA chief of covert action Walter Raymond Jr. is a matter of archival history and was obliquely acknowledged in the organization’s own 20th anniversary message, but NED’s original close relationship with CIA political action programs remains largely obscured from public consciousness.

The heart of the recent funding dispute between NED and the current administration is contained in a March 16 letter from current Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah B. Rogers, which requested confirmation of NED’s compliance with § 4414(b) of the NED Act — “The Endowment shall consult with the Department of State on any overseas program funded by the Endowment prior to the commencement of the activities of that program.” — as well as with the § 4413(a) ban on domestic partisan activity. Perhaps the central focus of the February 24 House Appropriations Oversight Committee hearing on NED was the organization’s previous funding for the British think-tank Global Disinformation Index, which adopted highly politicized perspectives on which news stories were potentially a product of Russian disinformation.

The Rogers letter also requested “A list of grant recipients and activities that NED intends to fund with federal fiscal year 2026 funds,” which follows NED having rolled back its founding commitment to transparent overseas political activity last year, through the enactment of a “duty of care” policy justifying a transition to dark money. U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) similarly demanded access to a list of NED’s foreign grant recipients in the February 24 hearing, but his office did not return repeated requests for comment regarding whether the public deserves access to the same list.

According to NED’s Tuesday filing, “On Monday, March 30, the Endowment received into its bank account” a portion of the $315 million allocated to the organization for fiscal year 2026. The lawsuit has received surprisingly little media coverage, despite NED’s central and often overt role in the preparatory political and communications work for the U.S. Government’s overthrow of targeted government leaders, including in Venezuela and Iran.

The second paragraph of the first page of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED)’s March 31, 2026 motion to withdraw its March 2025 lawsuit in the District of Columbia against the second Trump administration.

PLAINTIFF’S MOTION FOR A PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION 9.39MB ∙ PDF file Download The National Endowment for Democracy's March 9, 2026 motion for a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration for access to its fiscal year 2026 funding. The motion was subsequently withdrawn on March 31, after a portion of FY 2026 funding landed in NED's bank account. Download

DEFENDANTS’ OPPOSITION TO PLAINTIFF’S MOTION FOR A PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION 328KB ∙ PDF file Download The Trump administration's March 16, 2026 response to NED's March 9, 2026 motion for a preliminary injunction. The administration argued that NED was potentially in violation of section 4414 of the NED Act, including regarding partisan politics and consultation with the State Department. Download

Letter from Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers 272KB ∙ PDF file Download The letter from Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah B. Rogers attached as exhibit 1 to the Trump administration's March 16, 2026 opposition to NED's request for a temporary injunction. Download

JOINT STATUS REPORT AND PLAINTIFF’S MOTION TO WITHDRAW PLAINTIFF’S MOTION FOR A PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION 533KB ∙ PDF file Download The National Endowment for Democracy's March 31, 2026 request to withdraw its March 9, 2026 motion for a preliminary injunction against the second Trump administration for blockage of Congressionally appropriated funds. Download

“The Endowment is committed to engaging and continuing to consult the Executive Branch and Congress on our work. This is especially relevant in dynamic environments which are priorities for policymakers, such as Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba,” stated NED chief executive Damon M. Wilson in a March 9 declaration, before adding that funding cuts would mean that a “resource center with tools and expertise that reaches hundreds of thousands of Iranians each year would have to be shuttered.”

As reported by The Grayzone in the immediate aftermath of Wilson’s public testimony to the House Appropriations Oversight Committee on February 24, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) cut off Wilson’s statement that NED “began supporting the deployment [and] operation of about 200 Starlinks early on” in Iran, stating that, “You know what, I’m going to interrupt you – we’d better not talk about it.”