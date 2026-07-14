All-Source Intelligence

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Maria's avatar
Maria
4d

As a side note, Max Boot was involved with Erik Prince and his book, Civilian Warriors… Sketchy, and now this entire weapons conglomeration sounds really sketchy. I mean, how much of this foreign equipment is infiltrated with spyware?

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Bonnie Blodgett's avatar
Bonnie Blodgett
4d

Hate them all! Thanks, Jack.

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