The photograph of the former spyware executive and CIA assistant director for Korea John Finbarr Fleming published by the American branch of the South Korean weapons manufacturer LIG Defense & Aerospace on 19 May 2026 as part of announcing Fleming as their new chief strategy & compliance officer.

Despite spending more than 30 years in the CIA, including as assistant director for Korea, John Finbarr Fleming is best known for his subsequent corporate gigs.

From early 2024 through the beginning of this year, Fleming was head of the American branch of the Israeli spyware manufacturer Paragon Solutions, whose controversial phone intrusion software Graphite has been leveraged by both the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The latter contract received widespread attention as a result of being placed on hold for counterintelligence reasons by the Biden administration, only to be reactivated by the second Trump administration after being acquired by the American private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, which merged Paragon Solutions into the Chantilly-based spyware firm REDLattice.

As of May of this year, Fleming is now the chief strategy and compliance officer of the American branch of the South Korean weapons manufacturer LIG Defense & Aerospace, which acquired a 60% stake of the controversial Philadelphia-based militarized robotics company Ghost Robotics in mid-2024 for roughly $240 million.

A now-infamous image of a Ghost Robotics Vision 60 quadruped equipped with a sniper rifle by SWORD International, known as the Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle (SPUR).

“John brings more than three decades of national security, intelligence, Korea-focused, and defense-sector experience to LIG Defense U.S.,” stated the May 19 press release, before adding that Fleming “previously served with the Central Intelligence Agency for 31 years, retiring as Assistant Director for Korea.” (The press release was also coupled with a photograph of Fleming standing in front of a CIA flag.)

The relationship between the two countries was at least temporarily complicated by the FBI’s 2024 indictment of the former CIA analyst Sue Mi Terry, who is also the wife of Washington Post columnist Max Boot, for allegedly acting as a paid agent of South Korea’s foreign intelligence service. (In response, South Korea debated the need for an analogue of America’s Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).)

Fleming explained his motivation for joining LIG by pointing to an early April report that the company’s Cheongung-II air-defense system had been leveraged by the United Arab Emirates to intercept “29 out of 30” Iranian aerial targets. Fleming also modified his biography on the professional social network LinkedIn to state that, “I am looking forward to the challenge of helping to integrate LIG into the U.S. defense industrial base.”

The exclusive reseller relationship between LIG’s Ghost Robotics and the Israeli weaponized drone manufacturer RoboTiCan has perhaps been the most controversial activity of the company. In December 2023, RobotTiCan promoted Israel’s Channel 13 characterizing the two companies partnering to combat Hamas with the headline, “A robot in the Hamas tunnels: the electric dog that can neutralize charges and shoot.”

RoboTiCan further advertised its cage-protected Rooster drones as being equippable with up to 300 grams of explosives and demonstrated their flight through a run-down building with visible “Free Palestine” graffiti.

(Ghost Robotics removed public references to its relationship with RoboTiCan from its website following reports from this publication.)

Fleming is separately maintaining a direct relationship to an Israeli AI surveillance platform known as Tangos, which he described last week as “the premier autonomous investigative platform in the business” run by “My friend and Tangos CEO, Eyal Azoulay,” a former Israeli special operations soldier.

“Happy to be associated with the Tangos Team!” wrote Fleming, in reference to the newly launched financial intelligence and sanctions-enforcement company which advertises its staff as being drawn from organizations including: the CIA, U.S. Central Command, the U.S. Treasury, and the Washington, D.C.-based think-tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).

Ghost Robotics declined a request for comment.