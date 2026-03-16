Former U.S. Ambassador David Charles Miller Jr. proposing a relationship between the overt and covert elements of U.S. public diplomacy in relation to Libya in a secret report which was forwarded to President Reagan’s national security advisor, John M. Poindexter, by former CIA covert action chief Walter Raymond, Jr. on June 12, 1986 and declassified on September 26, 2017. Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward exposed the Reagan administration planting a deceptive story in The Wall Street Journal regarding possible confrontation with Libya less than four months later.

When the investigative journalist Bob Woodward in early October 1986 exposed the Reagan administration having recently planted disinformation in The Wall Street Journal regarding Libya’s alleged terrorist activities under the eccentric Col. Muammar Gaddafi, it was a major scandal, albeit eclipsed the next month by widespread revelation of the Iran-Contra arms deals. Woodward’s reporting had nevertheless disrupted a major inter-agency counter-terrorism public diplomacy program designed to mix overt and covert activities under the auspices of the National Security Council (NSC).

An ongoing lawsuit between British and American information warfare contractors in the Tampa division of the Middle District of Florida has similarly revealed the covert back-end of ostensibly overt political information gathering across Libya in the aftermath of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s overthrow of Gaddafi’s government in 2011. Previous reporting from this publication regarding the lawsuit’s disclosure of the target countries and years of operation associated with myriad codenames for “stovepiped” classified foreign intelligence collection programs through networks of paid-but-unwitting researchers on behalf of American and British customers — such as U.S. Special Operations Command paying the contractors roughly $4.5 million for a BEOWULF intelligence collection program across at least 10 Iranian cities between August 2019 and September 2020 — led to Judge John L. Badalamenti retroactively sealing four document sections on February 2.

Everington and White v. Riesen - Document 136 6.36MB ∙ PDF file Download "PLAINTIFFS, ALEX EVERINGTON’S AND RICHARD WHITE’S RESPONSE TO DEFENDANT’S MOTION FOR SUMMARY JUDGMENT" - March 9, 2026 Download

An undated but apparently circa early-2022 text message from MSI CEO Timothy Riesen to IAS founder and former SCL director of operations Alexis Everington regarding video footage of unwitting, paid researchers in an unnamed country discussing who their ultimate client might be. The exchange occurs on page 39 of exhibit 2 of document 136 of the lawsuit and was published on March 9.

The British spies, former Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) employees Alexis Everington and Richard White, were tasked through their United Arab Emirates-based shell company, named International Advisory Services (IAS), by Megan Doherty in her capacity as acting country director for Libya at the National Endowment for Democracy’s National Democratic Institute (NDI). Doherty published at least three NDI reports building upon focus groups in Libya led by IAS — in December 2011, May 2012, and December 2012 — each noting that the work was “made possible through funding from the Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI) under award No. S-NEAPI-II-CA-342.”

MEPI was launched by secretary of state Colin Powell in 2002 as a means of improving public diplomacy in the Middle East, under the leadership of then-vice president Dick Cheney’s daughter, Elizabeth Cheney, who later spent six years as a Republican U.S. Representative for Wyoming. At the time of the first MEPI-funded research report based upon work commissioned to the covert intelligence collection firm IAS, MEPI’s director was Tamara Cofman Wittes, who was announced as president of NDI in January 2024.

25 years after revelation of the planted Wall Street Journal article, at about 8:30 a.m. on October 20, 2011, a French Mirage fighter jet operating within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) coalition had conducted an airstrike on a group of 11 vehicles in Gaddafi’s convoy, near the city of Sirte off of Libya’s northern coast. As a result of the strike, which occurred seven months into a military campaign initiated by President Obama on March 18, Gaddafi was captured and then brutally murdered by rebel forces aligned with Libya’s National Transitional Council (NTC), leading to the New York City-based nonprofit Human Rights Watch concluding one year later that, “As [Gaddafi] was being led onto the main road, a militiaman stabbed him in his anus with what appears to have been a bayonet, causing another rapidly bleeding wound.”

A circa June 2013 resume for Mr. Everington was included on the 19th page of the second exhibit within document 136 of the lawsuit on March 9, advertising his work through IAS on a “fifteen month project in [Libya] creating and managing the Media and Communications Committee (MCC) for the National Transitional Council (NTC) during and after the revolution,” including “generating and critiquing IO [Information Operations] products for dissemination across the internet, via leaflet and on the radio.” The same bullet point in Everington’s resume stated that he had supported “several rounds of research and ongoing consultancy for National Democratic Institute and USAID,” apparently referencing the focus groups tasked by Ms. Doherty in 2011 and 2012.

Everington was previously reported by this publication to have conducted strategic communications trainings in Libya through the women’s rights organization Karama in 2012. What became IAS’s operation as a cut-out for the Austin, Texas-based information warfare contractor Madison Springfield, Inc. (MSI) run by Timothy Riesen had been initiated in 2011 as an analogous offshoot of the relationship between Everington and Riesen’s collaboration in the Middle East through SCL and Archimedes Global, respectively. (This earlier collaboration was reported in 2018 by The Grayzone to have proposed the usage of journalistic cover to gather information in Yemen in 2009 through “Project Titania,” with the story published in the aftermath of widespread reporting on SCL’s more infamous subsidiary, Cambridge Analytica.)

One decade after IAS’s work with NDI in Libya, their American sister company MSI was covertly acquired by the San Francisco-based gig-work information collection company Premise Data, which has since filed for bankruptcy and sold both MSI and its government services division to the Alexandria-based special operations contractor Culmen International. A newly public email from Riesen to Everington on February 22, 2022 — roughly three months prior to the completion of the sale to Premise — described Premise’s intention to “offload any of their dodgier work onto us so as to keep the Premise brand pristine for their commercial clients,” adding that Premise was considering merging a company underneath MSI which “just does mobile-phone tracking.”

A February 22, 2022 email from MSI president Timothy Riesen to IAS founder and former SCL director of operations Alexis Everington regarding the San Francisco gig-work information collection company Premise Data’s intention to acquire MSI and to “offload any of their dodgier work onto us so as to keep the Premise brand pristine for their commercial clients,” noting that Premise would like to merge a commercial cellphone location-tracking company under MSI. The exchange occurs on page 93 of exhibit 2 of document 136 of the lawsuit, as published on March 9.

Following her work with Everington’s IAS in Libya, Ms. Doherty held high-level national security and development positions in Democratic administrations, transitioning from NDI into the State Department in mid-2013 and becoming a director for North Africa on President Obama’s NSC, under national security advisor Susan Rice, for roughly one year. Doherty was subsequently a deputy assistant administrator for the Middle East and multilateral affairs components of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under President Biden and, according to her LinkedIn profile, became director of the Washington liaison office of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in December.

Former NDI acting Libya country director Megan Doherty. Credit: A January 13, 2025 press release from the Wilson Center, upon Ms. Doherty’s appointment as vice president for programs.

A June 2013 resume for the former Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) staffer Alexis Everington disclosed in partially redacted form on page 9 of exhibit 2 within document 136 of Everington and White vs. Riesen in the Tampa division of the Middle District of Florida on March 9, 2026. “IAS” refers to his UAE-based shell company International Advisory Services, whose ambiguity as either a subcontractor to, or unofficial branch of, the Austin-based information warfare contractor Madison Springfield, Inc. has been at the center of the legal dispute, with Everington and Richard White seeking more than their $1 million share each from MSI’s covert 2022 sale to the San Francisco-based gig-work information collection company Premise Data.

NDI and its parent organization, the U.S. Congress-controlled NED, have insisted for decades that they have no relationship with U.S. intelligence organizations, despite their construction by the recently former CIA covert action chief Walter Raymond Jr., beginning in 1983, as ‘quasi-autonomous non-governmental organization’ analogues of the German stiftung system. The NSC had produced classified summaries for both the German Social Democratic Party’s Friedrich Ebert Stiftung and the Christian Democratic Union’s Konrad Adenauer Stiftung as part of the planning for NED within Reagan’s broader “Project Democracy” initiative.

While Raymond’s 1978 to 1982 tenure as chief of the CIA International Activities Division’s Covert Action Staff (IAD/CAS) — later renamed the Special Activities Center — and his oversight of the creation of the National Endowment for Democracy through his role on Reagan’s NSC are documented at length in the declassified records in his boxes at the Reagan Presidential Library, much of the pathbreaking reporting was published by Robert Parry and Peter Kornbluh, eliciting a lawyerly objection from Raymond in The Washington Post in October 1988. (NED’s then-chairman and president, Vin Weber and Carl Gershman, publicly acknowledged Raymond as a co-founder in their 20th anniversary message on November 6, 2003.)

Raymond rightly objected to being described as directed by the CIA after his initial June 1982 to April 1983 period of being dual-hatted with CIA and the NSC, replacing the CIA’s former South Korea station chief Donald P. Gregg. Raymond was largely tasking CIA officers who would previously have been his reports, as made clear by a declassified November 28, 1986 memo from Raymond to Joseph R. DeTrani in his final days as chief of the Political-Psychological Staff of the International Activities Division (IAD/PPS) prior to becoming director of the Office of Technical Services (OTS) in December 1986, with David Baad reportedly arriving as his replacement. (DeTrani had been preceded in his PPS leadership by David D. Gries, with whom Raymond also corresponded on November 28, 1984.)

When the author attempted to arrange a visit to NED’s archive at the Library of Congress — which contains a component on “National Security Classified Information, 1983-1986” — the current maintainer, Sherri Shue, noted that the archive was closed to public access. In response to a question regarding whether the closure related to NED’s end to transparency regarding its foreign grantees last year, under a new “duty of care” policy, one past maintainer of the archive, Ryan Reft, stated by email that:

“They’ve been closed for awhile now. To make a long story short, and I believe it relates to the point you raised and it’s largely just my opinion, NED has concerned [sic] about foreign intelligence agents targeting folks from the collection for pro-democratic movements. NED did take requests for a period, and those folks are grandfathered in, but they shuttered requests a little under a decade ago.”

Declassified records show that less than four months prior to Woodward’s 1986 article, former CIA covert action chief Walter Raymond Jr. had on June 12, 1986 forwarded a secret report from former U.S. Ambassador David Charles Miller Jr. to national security advisor John M. Poindexter which proposed methods to counter allegations of American “decadence, imperialism, exploitation, Zionism, and so on.” A section entitled “The American Public and Leadership” noted the “need to maintain the broad public support for the President’s recent initiatives, translate that into specific legislative objectives as required, and develop mechanisms to maintain the support for a sustained effort.”

The organization of the new effort was described in an attached memo to secretary of state George P. Shultz to be modeled after “the Otto Reich empire,” a reference to the Office of Public Diplomacy for Latin America and the Caribbean (S/LPD) black propaganda program led by Ambassador Reich from 1983 to 1986 to build support for the Nicaraguan Contra forces. Ambassador Miller argued that, “The covert side must be completely separated from the overt public diplomacy efforts,” adding that, “For a wide range of reasons, including security, philosophic incompatibility, somewhat different objectives, and protection of credibility, covert support activity should be managed out of the CIA with close informal links to the overt side.”

Such “close informal links” between U.S. intelligence and the components of NED have been myriad since its 1983 construction, including Ambassador Sally Shelton-Colby having married former CIA director William E. Colby in November 1984 and subsequently served as treasurer of NED and a board member of NDI. NDI founding president J. Brian Atwood and current NDI vice chair Harriet C. Babbitt were also board members of the Council for a Community of Democracies (CCD) in 2002, at a time when former CIA covert action chief Walt Raymond was still president.

The CCD was itself dedicated to supporting the Community of Democracies initiative which had been launched in late 1999 by secretary of state Madeleine K. Albright, with former acting U.S. Information Agency director Penn Kemble as her special representative. Albright subsequently became chair of NDI, and NED named its Penn Kemble Forum after her representative.

NED founding chair John Richardson, Jr., a former president of CCD and Radio Free Europe, had likewise been recruited into his first job after Harvard Law School — at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell — thanks to his father’s co-trusteeship with soon-to-be CIA director Allen Dulles of Dulles’s mistress, Mary Bancroft. Richardson subsequently received advice in late 1956 from then-CIA director Dulles regarding a bazooka-transportation scheme for Hungarian revolutionaries which he had been connected to through the International Rescue Committee. Richardson also told his interviewer at the Association of Diplomatic Studies and Training (ADST) of having been pulled into an earlier “irresponsible” push to turn Eastern European refugees into a guerrilla warfare force, stating that, “at Sullivan and Cromwell a fellow by the name of Karl Harr, who was later a NSC, National Security Council — they didn’t call it that then — in the Eisenhower Administration, got me involved in an idea-a crazy idea; even crazier that dropping bazookas-of developing a sort of guerrilla force with refugees in Europe,” adding that it was, “really nutty.”

Fellow CCD vice president Mark Palmer, one of the central authors of Reagan’s 1982 Westminster speech announcing his democratic initiative, had “worked closely” on covert action programs with the CIA’s then-head of Soviet propaganda, Richard Malzahn, during his own tenure as Reagan’s deputy assistant secretary of state for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, according to an authoritative 2020 book on Reagan’s covert action programs in Poland. Former deputy CIA director Frank Carlucci was also a NED board member as of 2002.

One can also find employees moving between NDI and the CIA in both directions: the researcher Lindsay Wright ended her tenure as an executive assistant at NDI in August 2010 and became a CIA targeting officer in July 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile, while, in the other direction, former CIA counterintelligence analyst Peter Mattis became a senior advisor for global democratic resilience at NDI circa April to October 2021, prior to spending roughly two years as director of intelligence at former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s national security think-tank, the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP).

The plausible deniability of NED’s informal relationships with U.S. intelligence has nevertheless held for more than forty years, despite the organization’s transition into ‘dark money’ funding last year, with the entire progressive ‘Squad’ — with the exception of Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX), who did not participate — voting on January 14 to preserve funding for the organization. Criticism of NED from the U.S. Congress, which authorized its creation through the 1983 NED Act — with funding later shifting from the U.S. Information Agency to the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor — almost entirely originated from the Republican Party during a February 24 oversight hearing, especially in regards to NED’s past funding of the London-based Global Disinformation Index. Such partisan criticism resulted in NED’s ongoing lawsuit against the Trump administration for access to its fiscal year 2026 funding, leading to NED president Damon Wilson submitting a declaration regarding potential negative impacts to his organization’s overseas activities on March 9.

Though Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) demanded a copy of NED’s foreign grantee list so that he could evaluate their performance, his office refused to comment after several phone calls regarding whether investigative journalists and taxpayers deserved access to the same list.

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) and its parent organization, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), did not respond to repeated requests for comment.